ICE returns to Rikers Island for the first time in a decade

The Brief ICE is returning to Rikers Island for the first time since 2014 under a new executive order signed by NYC First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro. The executive order limits ICE's role to criminal cases only, with officials insisting it does not involve civil immigration enforcement or early removal of detainees. he decision has sparked political controversy, with critics accusing Mayor Eric Adams of bowing to pressure from Trump allies—an allegation Adams denies after recusing himself from the decision.



New York City’s First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro has issued an executive order allowing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to reopen an office on Rikers Island for the first time since 2014.

What we know:

First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro signed an executive order late Tuesday night permitting ICE to immediately return to Rikers Island.

"It’s about gleaning information and then using it in federal criminal investigations to go after the larger criminal enterprise of these transnational violent gangs," Mastro said. "At the end of the day, we’re making New York City safer."

The new policy limits ICE’s role to assisting with criminal investigations. Mastro emphasized that the agency will not be involved in civil immigration enforcement.

"You’re in Rikers serving [a] criminal sentence, you’re going to serve your full sentence," Mastro said.

The backstory:

ICE had maintained an office on Rikers Island until 2014, when then-Mayor Bill de Blasio signed sanctuary city laws that curtailed cooperation between the city’s corrections department and federal immigration officials.

The 2014 laws restricted how much information could be shared with ICE and effectively shut down their operations on Rikers Island.

The other side:

The decision comes amid speculation about political influence. Critics have accused Mayor Eric Adams of caving to pressure from President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan, who has advocated for ICE’s return to Rikers.

Some have gone as far as to suggest that the mayor is working with the Trump administration in hopes of having his own legal issues resolved — a claim Adams has denied.

Adams recused himself from the ICE decision before the executive order was issued.

What's next:

Council leadership says they are reviewing their legal and procedural options in response to the order. Speaker Adrienne Adams confirmed, "We are exploring all options."

It remains to be seen whether legal challenges will be brought against the executive order, or if it will set a precedent for federal involvement on Rikers moving forward.