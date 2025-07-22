Trump admin to 'flood' NYC with ICE agents: What does that mean?

The Brief Border czar Tom Homan said ICE agents will "flood" sanctuary cities, including New York City. Homan and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem criticized the New York City Council for blocking an executive order that would allow ICE to reopen an office on Rikers Island. The pair also came after New York City Mayor Eric Adams for failing to do more regarding immigration policies in the city.



Border czar Tom Homan is going to "flood" sanctuary cities, including New York City, with ICE agents.

"We're going to have more agents in New York City," he warned Monday, after two men who dented the country illegally attacked a Border Patrol officer.

Off-duty CBP officer shot in NYC park

The backstory:

Two men in the U.S. illegally shot a Customs and Border Protection officer during a botched robbery in a New York City park, according to officials.

Two suspects, Dominican nationals Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez and Cristian Aybar Berroa, have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the alleged attacker, a 21-year-old Dominican national, entered the country illegally in 2023 through Arizona. Noem blamed the Biden administration for "releasing him back into this country" after he crossed the border.

What they're saying:

In response to the shooting, border czar Tom Homan went after sanctuary cities, calling them "sanctuary cities for criminals."

"Sanctuary cities are now our priority," Homan said.

Both Homan and Noem criticized the New York City Council for blocking an executive order that would allow ICE to reopen an office on Rikers Island. The pair also came after New York City Mayor Eric Adams for failing to do more regarding immigration policies in the city.

How Adams responded

Adams has said in the past that he wants to loosen New York City’s sanctuary laws in order to allow the NYPD to cooperate with ICE more easily.

FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay asked Mayor Adams if he believes that more ICE agents are needed in the city.

Adams' response? "Whatever makes New York City safer."

What does ‘flood the zone’ mean?

What's next:

The plan to increase ICE staffing in NYC aligns with Trump's vow to focus immigration enforcement on Democratic-led cities, with promises of more personnel, equipment and training for agents.

Yet DHS did not provide details on current staffing levels or specifics of the planned increase in ICE presence in New York City.