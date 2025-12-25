Levittown restaurant manager helps spread Christmas cheer to local families in need

The Brief Lance Wolff spends most of the year as the assistant general manager of Miller's Ale House in Levittown. On Christmas though, he turns into Santa Claus, and his employees into elves. Together they transform a fire truck into Santa's sleigh and deliver presents to local families in need. Wolff and his employees have been spreading Christmas cheer in the community for 18 years now.



Wolff and his employees spent Thursday morning delivering presents to more than a dozen local families, some who may not have presents, or even a tree. Wolff transforms into Santa, his employees into elves, and they transform a fire truck into Santa's sleigh.

They get the wish lists from a local church, and help get presents through the restaurant's Toys for Tots collections. And they've been doing it for the last 18 years. Wolff said when they started out, they'd deliver to six or seven houses. This year, they have nearly 20 on the list.

"There's no ‘I don’t wanna wake up and do it.' I look forward to it every year," Wolff said.

While Wolff has no children of his own, and celebrates the holidays a little differently, he says the joy is universal, and the reward priceless.

"It's the greatest feeling in the world," he said. "It's Christmas."

For his employees and longtime customers, the feeling is worth waking up early on Christmas morning.

"It makes my Christmas every year, and that's why I do it," said Jessica Moulder. "It feels good to make the kids happy."

Paul Schaefer a former captain with the Levittown Fire Department said that "it feels good that at least we're able to give them a little something and help alleviate their tough times."

After the final gift is dropped off, the volunteers head home to spend the rest of the day with their own families and friends.