Winning $13.9M lottery ticket sold in Hicksville

There may be a new millionaire on Long Island, as a ticket sold in Hicksville won the nearly $14 million jackpot in the Christmas Eve drawing.

Christmas Eve jackpot

What we know:

The winning New York LOTTO ticket was sold at Lovely Cards and Gifts on South Oyster Bay Road in Hicksville. The drawing was Wednesday night, Dec. 24, at 8:15 p.m.

The winning New York LOTTO numbers were:

4, 11, 23, 38, 41, 49 and the bonus number was 26

The winning ticket matched all six numbers, but not the bonus number.

Nine other lucky winners were able to match five of the winning numbers, good for a $2,093 prize.

Dig deeper:

This $13.9 million prize in New York was drawn on the same night that a Powerball ticket sold in Arkansas won a $1.8 billion jackpot, the fourth-biggest lottery prize in U.S. history.

What's next:

New York LOTTO drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m. Saturday night's drawing will be for an estimated $2 million jackpot.

What we don't know:

The winning ticket holder has not yet been identified. Since the prize is more than $600, the ticket holder will need to visit a New York Lottery Customer Service Center or Prize Claim Center, and bring their winning ticket, a filled out Winner Claim Form (which can be downloaded from the New York Lottery website), a valid government-issued ID and a valid Social Security Number or FEIN.

If your prize is $600 or more, you can claim it at any New York Lottery Customer Service Center, Prize Claim Center or by mail. See details on each method below.

New York is one of several states that does not allow lottery winners to remain anonymous if their jackpot is greater than $5,000, but there are several pieces of legislation in the State Assembly and Senate trying to change that.