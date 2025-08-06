Adams denied public matching funds, CFB says campaign 'violated the law'

The Brief The Campaign Finance Board denied New York City Mayor Eric Adams' public matching funds again today. The Board determined Mayor Adams' campaign is ineligible to receive the funds for two reasons: it has not submitted the required paperwork, and the board has reason to believe the campaign violated the law. Spokesperson for Adams' campaign, Todd Shapiro, said the campaign has met the legal thresholds for public matching funds and that the campaign has submitted all documentation required under the law.



No public matching funds for Adams

What we know:

The Campaign Finance Board (CFB) approved and denied public matching funds for the current candidates for New York City's mayoral race in a meeting on August 6.

Mayor Adams, who was previously denied public matching funds, was denied once again. The Board determined Adams' campaign had not only failed to submit required paperwork, but also is of the belief that the campaign has violated the law.

The Campaign Finance Board's statement regarding the decision was read aloud during the meeting:

"The Board determined Mayor Adams' campaign has failed to demonstrate eligibility for public funds payments at this time on two grounds: one, failure to provide requested information, and two, reason to believe the campaign has violated the law.

With respect to the failure to provide requested information, the Board finds the campaign has provided incomplete and misleading information to the CFB and has impeded the CFB staff's ability to complete its investigation.

With respect to the second ground, the Board's conclusion is based upon its review of all the available evidence… The Board's investigation of the Adams campaign is ongoing."

The other side:

Spokesperson for Adams' campaign, Todd Shapiro, said in a statement to FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay, "We strongly disagree with the Campaign Finance Board's decision and reject both the tone and substance of its statement."

Shapiro also said that Adams' campaign has met the legal thresholds for public matching funds and that the campaign has submitted all documentation required under the law.

Former criminal charges, current lawsuits against Adams

The backstory:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted by a grand jury on criminal charges in 2024, following escalating federal criminal investigations against his administration – nearly a year after FBI agents seized his phones, according to multiple reports.

However, a federal judge threw out the corruption indictment against him in April of this year, ending the first criminal case against a sitting city mayor in modern history.

Four former high-ranking NYPD officials filed lawsuits in July alleging widespread corruption and misconduct within the department under New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Public matching funds for other candidates

By the numbers:

Assemblymember and Democratic nominee for the mayoral race Zohran Mamdani received $1.6 million in public matching funds.

Republican nominee for the mayoral race Curtis Sliwa received $1.9 million. Independent candidate Jim Walden received $237,000.

Former New York Governor and current mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo was also not awarded any matching funds.