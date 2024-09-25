NYC Mayor Adams indicted: List of raids, investigations around administration

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted. Here's a list of major investigations involving the mayor and his administration:

November 2023:

The FBI searches the home of Brianna Suggs, who was the chief of Adams' campaign fundraising.

According to the New York Times, the FBI was looking into whether the Adams campaign conspired with the Turkish government and a Brooklyn construction company to funnel money into the Mayor's campaign coffers.

Later that month, the FBI seized Mayor Adams' phones and ipad.

February 2024:

The FBI raided a home owned by Winnie Greco, a aide to Mayor Adams who served as a special adviser and director of Asian Affairs.

August 2024:

Mayor Adams was hit with grand jury subpoenas related to his 2021 mayoral campaign, with a focus on foreign donations.

September 4, 2024:

The FBI raided the homes of at least 3 NYC officials closely connected to Mayor Eric Adams, including First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks III and New York Police Commissioner Edward Caban.

According to a source familiar with the raids, the investigation may not have been linked to the federal corruption investigation surrounding Adams and his campaign fundraising.

September 12, 2024:

Edward Caban, the New York Police Commissioner, resigns in the wake of a federal investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

September 15, 2024:

Lisa Zornberg, the mayor's chief counsel and legal adviser, resigns from her post.

September 21, 2024

Federal authorities search the home of new Police Commissioner Thomas Donlon, seizing materials unrelated to his police work.

September 23, 2024:

Dr. Ashwin Vasan, the Health Commissioner of New York City, submits his resignation. He was the third top official in the Adams administrationto resign in September.

September 24, 2024

New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks announces that he will resign at the end of the calendar year, after federal agents seized his phones.

September 25, 2024:

Mayor Eric Adams is indicted by a federal grand jury on criminal charges that are still sealed, according to an AP report.