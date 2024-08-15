Mayor Adams hit with new subpoenas in federal probe into campaign donations

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been hit with grand jury subpoenas related to his 2021 mayoral campaign, with a focus on foreign donations, according to reports.

The New York Times first reported that Mayor Adams has been issued a grand jury subpoena as part of this ongoing probe. Mayor Adams’ attorneys confirmed to FOX 5 NY that they are reviewing subpoenas received as part of the investigation.

Federal authorities have been looking into whether Adams' 2021 campaign illegally received foreign donations.

Since the probe began nine months ago, Adams has maintained his innocence and said he is cooperating.

"As a former member of law enforcement, the mayor has been clear over the last nine months that he will cooperate with any investigation underway. Nothing has changed. He expects everyone to cooperate to swiftly bring this investigation to a close,"Adams' spokesperson, Fabien Levy said in a statement.

Adams' lawyers say that they have conducted their own investigation into what they understand to be what the U.S. Attorney's Office has been reviewing, including campaign documents, electronic communications and witness interviews.

The Mayor's legal team says that they have not identified any evidence of illegal conduct by the mayor, and are in the process of responding to the recently-issued subpoenas.

The investigation into the Mayor's campaign first gained media attention in November when the FBI executed search warrants at the Brooklyn home of one of Adams’ former campaign fundraisers. It remains unclear whether this action is directly connected to the current inquiry or what specific elements the federal authorities are scrutinizing.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment on the matter.