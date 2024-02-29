FBI raids home of top aide to NYC Mayor Eric Adams: Reports

The FBI confirmed to FOX 5 NY that they carried out law enforcement activity at a home in the Bronx Thursday afternoon.

The Associated Press confirmed federal agents raided a home owned by a top adviser to New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday.

Officials were seen carrying boxes from inside the home at 1458 Gillespie Avenue.

This is now confirmed to be the home of Winnie Greco, a top aide to NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

Records show the property is owned by Greco, a longtime fundraiser for Adams who has served as a special adviser and director of Asian Affairs since he took office two years ago.

The reason for the raid wasn’t immediately clear.

FOX 5 NY contacted City Hall for more information on possible reasons for the probe. However, they noted that the mayor has not been accused of any worngdoing.

In a statement, a City Hall spokesperson said: "Our administration will always follow the law, and we always expect all our employees to adhere to the strictest ethical guidelines. As we have repeatedly said, we don’t comment on matters that are under review, but will fully cooperate with any review underway. The mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing."

The AP confirmed with City Hall that, Greco was placed on administrative leave Thursday.

Law enforcement closed off the roadways near the home in order to conduct the mid-afternoon search.

This is a devolving story. Check back for updates.

Who is Winnie Greco?

Greco has been an advisor to Mayor Eric Adams for decades; going back to his time as Brooklyn Borough president, where she had a volunteer role.

Greco has served as a fundraiser for Adams as wells as a special adviser and director of Asian Affairs since he took office two years ago.

This latest raid comes as the FBI is also allegedly looking into whether Adams accepted illegal campaign donations from Turkish officials.

In November, the FBI raided the Brooklyn home of New York City Mayor Eric Adam's campaign fundraising chief Brianna Suggs.

As a result of the raid, Adams abruptly canceled a Washington. D.C., meeting with other U.S. mayors on the migrant crisis.

Shortly after landing in D.C. Thursday morning, Adams boarded another plane and headed back to New York City.

Adams' press team announced that he was returning to NYC to deal with a "matter." Although they didn't provide any further details, they assured reporters that there was no threat to public safety.

The New York Times says it obtained a copy of the search warrant - the paper says it shows the FBI appears to be looking into whether the Adams campaign conspired with the Turkish government and a Brooklyn construction company to funnel money into the Mayor's campaign coffers.

In July, six people were charged in an alleged scheme to divert tens of thousands of dollars in public funds to Adams’ campaign months before his election.

The indictment announced by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg did not implicate Adams or any other city employees. Rather, it describes a straw donor scheme orchestrated by individuals with business before the city who hoped to maximize their donations to the future mayor in exchange for political favors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.