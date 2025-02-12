Mayor Eric Adams corruption case timeline: What's next?

The Brief The Department of Justice on Monday ordered federal prosecutors to drop the criminal case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. As the corruption investigation unfolded, several high-ranking officials in Adams’ administration resigned or faced legal charges tied to his campaign fundraising activities, escalating the legal pressure. Now, Adams insists he never broke the law to begin with, reaffirming his commitment to fighting for New Yorkers.



Embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been under intense scrutiny dating back to 2023, with his administration becoming the target of a federal corruption investigation.

Now, in a dramatic turn of events, the Department of Justice has ordered federal prosecutors to drop the criminal case against Adams, citing concerns that the investigation was interfering with his ability to assist in Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

SKIP TO: Detailed Mayor Eric Adams timeline

In a memo obtained by FOX 5 NY, Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove instructed prosecutors to dismiss the bribery charges against Adams, with a provision that the case could potentially be refiled after a review post-November’s mayoral election.

Despite ongoing calls for his resignation, Adams remains adamant, stating, "I never broke the law, and I never will," and reaffirming his commitment to fighting for New Yorkers. He is determined to stay as mayor with the primaries just months away.

Here’s a detailed timeline of the events that led to this unprecedented decision:

Nov. 2023:

The FBI searched the home of Brianna Suggs , Adams' campaign fundraiser, investigating possible ties between his campaign, the Turkish government, and a Brooklyn construction company involved in funneling money into the campaign. Later that month, the FBI also seized Mayor Eric Adams' phones and iPad, furthering the investigation into his campaign activities.

FBI raids home of top aide to NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Feb. 2024:

The FBI raided the home of Winnie Greco , a special adviser to Mayor Adams and Director of Asian Affairs, as part of the ongoing investigation into foreign donations and potential corruption tied to Adams' campaign.

FBI raids home of top aide to NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Aug. 2024:

Mayor Adams was issued grand jury subpoenas regarding his 2021 mayoral campaign, specifically investigating potential foreign donations and other financial irregularities. This marked a major escalation in the investigation into his campaign's fundraising practices.

FBI raids homes of at least 3 top NYC officials

Sept. 4, 2024:

The FBI raided the homes of three high-ranking New York City officials closely tied to Mayor Adams, including First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks III, and Police Commissioner Edward Caban. While the raids were part of a broader investigation, sources indicated they might not be directly linked to Adams' campaign corruption probe.

NYPD Commissioner Caban resigns amid federal probe

Sept. 12, 2024:

New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban resigned amid a federal investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. The investigation was reportedly linked to the broader federal probe into corruption involving Adams' campaign.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams' chief counsel, Lisa Zornberg, resigns

Sept. 15, 2024:

Lisa Zornberg, Mayor Adams' chief counsel and legal adviser , resigned from her position after the federal investigation into the mayor’s campaign fundraising activities intensified. Her resignation came amid increasing pressure from the ongoing corruption probe.

Interim NYPD commissioner Tom Donlon could be stepping down: sources

Sept. 21, 2024:

Federal authorities executed a search warrant at the home of new Police Commissioner Thomas Donlon , seizing materials unrelated to his role in the NYPD. This search raised further questions about possible corruption ties within the Adams administration.

NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan to resign

Sept. 23, 2024:

Dr. Ashwin Vasan, New York City’s Health Commissioner, resigned from his position after federal agents seized his phone as part of the investigation into the mayor’s campaign. Vasan’s resignation was the third major departure from the administration in September.

Schools Chancellor Banks to retire

Sept. 24, 2024:

New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks announced he would resign at the end of the year after federal agents seized his phone in connection with the investigation into Adams' campaign. Banks was one of several top city officials who resigned amid the probe.

NYC Mayor Adams indicted on federal criminal charges

Sept. 25, 2024:

Mayor Eric Adams was indicted by a federal grand jury on sealed criminal charges related to his 2021 mayoral campaign. The charges, which have not been publicly disclosed, marked a significant development in the ongoing investigation into his campaign fundraising practices.

Ingrid Lewis-Martin resigns

Dec. 16, 2024:

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, Adams’ longtime aide and chief advisor, announced her resignation after being implicated in the federal investigation into corruption and campaign financing. Lewis-Martin's departure added to the list of high-ranking officials stepping down from Adams' administration.

Ingrid Lewis-Martin charged with accepting payments in exchange for favors

Dec. 19, 2024:

Ingrid Lewis-Martin was formally charged with accepting payments in exchange for favors, further complicating the legal troubles surrounding Mayor Adams' campaign. These charges were part of the wider investigation into corruption and foreign influence in his 2021 campaign.

NYPD chief resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations

Dec. 20, 2024:

Jeffrey Maddrey, the NYPD’s Chief of Department, resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct after reportedly demanding sexual favors from a subordinate in exchange for overtime opportunities. The allegations, made by Lt. Quathisha Epps, rocked the NYPD leadership.

Adams under fire for secret medical absence

Jan. 3, 2025:

Mayor Eric Adams reportedly underwent a colonoscopy after experiencing side pain , which required anesthesia. The procedure was part of a series of tests ordered after Adams’ discomfort, though he publicly reassured the public that his health was fine and that all tests came back negative.

Adams says he and Trump talked about making the Bronx great again

Jan. 17, 2025:

Mayor Adams met with President-elect Donald Trump in Florida to discuss "New Yorkers' priorities" just days before Trump’s inauguration. The meeting raised eyebrows due to its timing, occurring shortly before Trump’s formal assumption of office.

NYC Mayor Adams to attend inauguration

Jan. 20, 2025:

Mayor Adams attended President-elect Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C. , at the invitation of Trump’s team. The invitation and Adams’ acceptance were seen as a symbolic gesture of cooperation between New York City and the incoming administration.

Adams 'hasn’t been feeling his best'—where is NYC’s mayor amid rumors, raids?

Jan. 29, 2025:

Mayor Adams took a partial leave of absence to undergo medical tests, which fueled rumors of his potential resignation . However, he clarified that he had undergone a routine colonoscopy earlier in the month, with all tests returning negative results.

Jan. 30, 2025:

After a brief period of medical leave, Mayor Adams resumed his public duties and returned to his regular schedule. His return helped quell speculation about his health and leadership stability.

Jan. 31, 2025:

Adams addressed rumors that he was considering resignation, stating firmly, "Who started this stupid rumor that I was stepping down?" His defiant response came after reports that senior Justice Department officials had met with his defense lawyers to discuss the possibility of dropping the corruption case against him.

DOJ orders prosecutors to drop charges

Feb. 10, 2025:

The Department of Justice issued an unprecedented order for federal prosecutors to drop the criminal case against Mayor Adams, citing concerns that the investigation was hindering his ability to support President Trump’s immigration policies. This decision marked a significant shift in prosecutorial norms.

NYC Mayor Adams' speaks after DOJ decision

Feb. 12, 2025:

In a public address following the DOJ's decision, Mayor Adams asserted, "I never broke the law," denying any wrongdoing. His statement was part of his efforts to move past the legal troubles surrounding his administration and focus on his mayoral duties.