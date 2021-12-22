COVID surge: NYC shutdown list updates

More Broadway performances have been canceled due to the outbreak of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Here is where you can find the current Broadway shutdown list.

The Radio City Rockettes canceled their entire Christmas Spectacular season due to "increasing challenges from the pandemic."

The New York City Ballet has canceled performances of "The Nutcracker" through Monday because of breakthrough COVID cases among members of the production.

Cirque du Soleil announced on Wednesday, December 22 that all shows at Hulu Theater at MSG scheduled through Friday, December 24, 2021, are canceled. The "Twas the Night Before…" show will resume the day after Christmas with a 12 p.m. presentation on Sunday, Dec. 26.

The Brooklyn Nets postponed their third straight game at the Portland Trail Blazers as they do not have the required eight players available for Thursday night's contest.

CityMD, which is a popular spot for people to get COVID tests, is temporarily closing several locations.

The fate of the NYC Times Square New Year's Eve celebration was still undecided. Sources told FOX 5 that it would go on but would be scaled back and masks would be required.

Eric Adams postponed his inauguration ceremony, scheduled for Jan. 1 indoors at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre.

New York City Public Schools did not plan any widespread in-person classroom shutdowns.

NYC restaurant closures are not expected at this time.

