NYC COVID Closures: Some CityMD locations temporarily shut down

As a coronavirus surge continues in New York City some CityMD locations are temporarily closing due to staffing issues.

In a message on its website CityMD stated: "Continuing to provide these services to the community is a top priority; however, our physicians and teammates are also a priority. To preserve our ability to staff our sites, we are temporarily closing certain locations effective tomorrow, December 22. It is our hope that closing sites now will best allow us to avoid future closures as this surge continues."

The clinics have become popular spots for coronavirus tests. Long lines had formed for hours outside the company's clinics across the city.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The company resumed virtual line systems at its locations in an effort to reduce the lines.

Along with New York City, there are around 150 CityMD locations across Long Island and parts of New Jersey.

The closures, effective Wednesday, include four clinics in Manhattan and three each in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens. Three locations in New Jersey, two on Long Island and one in Westchester are also closed.

CLOSED CITYMD LOCATIONS:

New Jersey:

- CityMD Jersey City- Grove Street

- CityMD Raritan

- CityMD Wayne

Bronx:

- CityMD East Fordham

- CityMD East 161st

- CityMD Soundview

Brooklyn:

- CityMD Bensonhurst- 18th Ave.

- CityMD Cobble Hill

- CityMD Prospect Park South

Long Island:

- CityMD Bay Shore- North Sunrise Hwy

- CityMD Merrick

Manhattan:

- CityMD East 14th

- CityMD East 50th

- CityMD West 39th

- CityMD West 125th

Queens:

- CityMD Corona

- CityMD Ditmars

- CityMD Woodhaven



Westchester:

- CityMD Eastchester

The closures come as the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it will be setting up more free COVID-19 testing sites in New York City.

RELATED: Stunning spike in COVID rattles New York

FEMA will set up 10,000 testing and vaccination sites across the country. High-demand areas like New York City will see more testing locations open before Christmas.

The federal government has also ordered half a billion at-home rapid tests. Starting in January, anyone who wants a free COVID rapid test shipped to their home will be able to order one online.

After shuttering some testing centers last month for lack of demand and in favor of pop-up testing vans, the city is racing to expand capacity again. The 130,000 daily tests at city-sponsored sites is already double what the number was just three weeks ago, and Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that the city would add 20 fixed locations and three vans this week. It also plans to distribute 500,000 at-home test kits.

RELATED: Mayor warns of 'challenging few weeks' of omicron surge

New York City is adding 7 more NYC free COVID testing sites on Wednesday. That will bring the number of sites across the city to 119. Five mobile sites will be handing out at-home test kits.

Related NYC COVID Stories