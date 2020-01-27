What you need to know about coronavirus
The strain of coronavirus that was first identified in Wuhan, China last month is known as the “novel coronavirus,” but did you know that just about everyone has had a coronavirus at least once in their life? FOX 5 NY takes a look at the facts about the coronavirus.
US declares emergency, executive order creates entry restrictions due to coronavirus
The United States has declared a public health emergency because of a new virus that hit China and has spread to other nations.
Can you get coronavirus from items shipping from China?
The CDC says that there is very low risk of contracting the coronavirus via packages shipped from China.
Stocks plunge over virus fears
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped more than 600 points Friday as a virus outbreak that originated in China continued to widen, stoking stock investors' worries about the potential global economic fallout.
US quarantines 195 American evacuees from China in California
U.S. health officials have issued a quarantine order for all 195 American evacuees from China for two weeks.
U.S. tells Americans to avoid traveling to China due to coronavirus
The U.S. State Department issued a Do Not Travel advisory for all of China due to the outbreak connected to the coronavirus.
WHO declares global emergency as coronavirus from China continues to spread
The World Health Organization declared the outbreak sparked by a new virus in China that has been exported to more than a dozen countries as a global emergency Thursday after the number of cases spiked tenfold in a week.
CDC reports 1st case of person-to-person spread of coronavirus in Illinois
The latest case - the sixth in the country - is the husband of a Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from the epicenter of an outbreak in China.
NJ sets up Coronavirus hotline
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday his administration has set up a 24-hour hotline to answer the public's questions about the deadly virus that has hit China.
Cruise ship checked for coronavirus
Health authorities were screening passengers aboard a cruise ship after a passenger from Macao came down with flu-like symptoms.
Coronavirus by the numbers: 7,800 infected worldwide
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 7,800 people.
No, Corona beer is not linked to China’s coronavirus outbreak
People online apparently believe Corona beer is linked to the coronavirus outbreak, according to search engine data from Google.
American among airlines canceling some China flights, cutting services due to coronavirus
American Airlines said Wednesday it will suspend flights between Los Angeles and both Shanghai and Beijing from Feb. 9 through Mar. 27. The airline cited "the significant decline in demand for travel to and from China."
Virus cases in China jumps to 5,974, surpassing SARS as evacuations begin
Countries began evacuating their citizens Wednesday from the Chinese city hardest-hit by a new virus that has now infected more people in China than were sickened in the country by SARS.
Americans evacuated from China cleared of coronavirus
A plane evacuating 201 Americans from a Chinese city at the center of a virus outbreak continued Wednesday on to Southern California after everyone aboard passed a health screening test in Anchorage, where the aircraft had stopped to refuel.
UAE confirms first cases of new Chinese virus in Mideast
The United Arab Emirates is confirming the first case of the new Chinese flu in the Mideast.
Germany, Japan, Taiwan confirm first coronavirus cases in patients who haven't traveled to China
Germany, Taiwan and Japan have all reported the first cases of a new strain of coronavirus in people who have not recently visited China, where the deadly outbreak originated.
China spurned CDC offer to send team to help contain coronavirus: US Health Secretary
Top U.S. health officials this week provided further details on the nation's "coordinated public health response" to the China-linked coronavirus that's killed more than 100 people and sickened thousands of others worldwide.
Do you need to wear a mask to protect against coronavirus?
FOX 5 NY speaks to experts about whether or not face masks will protect you from coronavirus, and if they are necessary at all right now.
China reports 25 more Coronavirus deaths as U.S. prepares evacuation
China on Tuesday reported 25 more deaths from a new viral disease, raising the total to at least 106, as the U.S. government prepared to fly Americans out of the city at the center of the outbreak.