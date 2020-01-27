What you need to know about coronavirus

The strain of coronavirus that was first identified in Wuhan, China last month is known as the “novel coronavirus,” but did you know that just about everyone has had a coronavirus at least once in their life? FOX 5 NY takes a look at the facts about the coronavirus.

Stocks plunge over virus fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped more than 600 points Friday as a virus outbreak that originated in China continued to widen, stoking stock investors' worries about the potential global economic fallout.

NJ sets up Coronavirus hotline

 New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday his administration has set up a 24-hour hotline to answer the public's questions about the deadly virus that has hit China.

Americans evacuated from China cleared of coronavirus

 A plane evacuating 201 Americans from a Chinese city at the center of a virus outbreak continued Wednesday on to Southern California after everyone aboard passed a health screening test in Anchorage, where the aircraft had stopped to refuel.