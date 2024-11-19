Trump stimulus checks: Will they be issued? Could you receive one?

Viral social media stories and posts that claim taxpayers in some states will receive a $2,000 (or more) government stimulus check as the holiday season begins are again making the rounds online.

The rumor has resurfaced several times over the past year and has recently gained traction again following Donald Trump's election as the 47th President of the United States earlier this month.

IRS stimulus checks 2024

However, a quick check of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website confirms that no new economic stimulus payments are scheduled. The IRS issued three rounds of such payments during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, with the last one distributed nearly three years ago.

"The IRS has issued all first, second, and third Economic Impact Payments. You can no longer use the Get My Payment application to check your payment status," the IRS website states.

While most eligible individuals have already received their payments, those missing a stimulus payment may still have time to claim it on a future tax return. The Recovery Rebate Credit is a refundable credit for those who missed one or more Economic Impact Payments. The deadline to file a return and claim the 2020 credit has passed, but the deadline to file and claim the 2021 credit is April 15, 2025.

For more information, visit the IRS website.