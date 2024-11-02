TGI Fridays files for bankruptcy: Details

TGI Fridays Inc., the American bar and grill chain, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas on Saturday, as the company's executive chairman noted that it has yet to fully bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic. The filing indicates that the company is seeking ways to stay operational while keeping 39 of its restaurants open.

The Dallas-based company says it has secured financing to continue operations during this process. Executive Chairman Rohit Manocha noted that these actions are necessary to protect the interests of stakeholders, including franchisees and employees worldwide.

The recalled TGI Fridays boneless chicken bites are pictured in provided images. (Credit: U.S. Department of Agricultures Food Safety and Inspection Service)

TGI Friday NY locations

Recently, TGI Fridays closed 12 locations in the U.S. and 35 restaurants internationally, following the shutdown of 36 underperforming U.S. locations in Jan. as part of its growth strategy.

The brand and its trademarks are not included in the bankruptcy filing because of an agreement with another investor group.

Hwover, TGI Friday's NY, LLC, which operates seven locations in New York—Yonkers, Riverhead, Islip, Valley Stream, Farmingville, Middletown, and Clifton Park—is also listed as a debtor in the filing.

