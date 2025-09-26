74-year-old seamstress attends New York Fashion Week

The Brief Grandmother, mother of five, jazz singer and talented seamstress – Juliette Chriss was able to attend New York Fashion Week this year. Chriss, who was born in Jamaica and raised in New York, grew up watching her mother work in the city's fashion district. "I’m sitting there watching these beautiful models come down. I’m a part of it. I’m not on the side or behind the door. I’m in the picture."



Grandmother, mother of five, jazz singer and seamstress – Juliette Chriss was able to attend New York Fashion Week this year.

‘You should always have a sewing machine’

What we know:

Juliette Chriss' lifelong dream came true when she watched models strut down the runway at this year's Fashion Week.

Chriss, who was born in Jamaica and raised in New York, grew up watching her mother work in the city's fashion district. Daisy Robinson, a talented seamstress in her own right, was "a woman of principle."

"I was my mom's first model," Chriss told FOX 5 NY's Tashanea Whitlow. "She taught me that you should always have a sewing machine."

Chriss, 74, was able to attend Fashion Week due to Wish of a Lifetime, an AARP affiliate that grants life-changing experiences to older adults. For Chriss, this wasn't merely a dream come true, but a legacy realized.

"I’m sitting there watching these beautiful models come down. I’m a part of it. I’m not on the side or behind the door. I’m in the picture."

And Chriss continues to carry her mother's lessons with her.

"You don't have to overdress, but you must carry yourself with dignity."

The next step in Chriss path is taking the stage herself – Chriss is preparing to walk the runway next year.