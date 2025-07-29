NYC subway conductor's announcements make people's day

article

The Brief A frequent New York City 6 train conductor is known for his cheerful announcements and commentary. The MTA worker's voice went viral in some videos on TikTok. TikTok users praise the conductor and say the MTA should give the employee a raise.



For those who regularly take the 6 train in New York City, the cheerful catchphrase by the conductor saying, "Yes, you can!" may sound familiar.

Viral videos on TikTok show the positive and cheerful attitude in the announcements made by an MTA employee who is a frequent conductor of the 6 train.

The conductor's voice can be heard in the TikTok post above uploaded by @subwaycreaturesofficial, saying, "…on behalf of this train crew, please continue to have a safe, beautiful, wonderful, uplifting Friday morning, and yes, to all the beautiful people on this train, happy Friday."

Many online, praise him for the cheerful commentary and are calling on the MTA to give him a raise.

"I LOVE this MTA employee!!!" commented @anna_j06 on TikTok. "I get on his train most mornings, and he always makes my days better!"

"This guy is great – he'll usually start with ‘good morning to all the beautiful people on this train,' or something to that effect," said user @btpeck123.

Other users on TikTok express their surprise at the employee's positivity, and some joke that they have never heard a conductor speak so clearly.

"This has to be AI," wrote user @meteoricspeak. "No one is ever that clear or delightful."

"I've never heard an MTA conductor speak this clearly I almost don't believe this is real," wrote @enny.poker.