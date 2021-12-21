NYC COVID surge: $100 incentive for anyone getting a booster in NYC

New York City is giving $100 to any city resident who gets a COVID booster at a city-run or SOMOS clinic by Dec. 31.

Speaking during a briefing from City Hall, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the incentive Tuesday to encourage people to get a booster to the COVID-19 vaccine as the omicron variant rips through the city.

"We want everyone, right now, as quickly as possible to get those boosters," said de Blasio.

There are approximately 1,000 city-run sites offering the booster shot. The city also provides vaccines at home for qualifying New Yorkers. To schedule an appointment, call 877-VAX-4NYC or go online to the city vaccine appointment website.

"It's going to make you feel a lot safer, a lot better that you got the booster, and you'll have some more cash in your pocket at the same time and that's going to be a good feeling particularly this time of year," said the mayor.

There were 9,297 confirmed COVID cases as of Tuesday while 200 new COVID patients were admitted to city hospitals. Seven out of 1,600 public schools were closed as were another 359 classrooms due to COVID cases.

"Vaccination is the way to continue our recovery. Vaccination is the way for people to live their lives again," added de Blasio.