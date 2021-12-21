Expand / Collapse search

NYC COVID surge: $100 incentive for anyone getting a booster in NYC

By
Published 
Updated 3:47PM
New York City
FOX 5 NY

Omicron hammers New York

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he wants to keep the city open despite the huge spike in coronavirus cases. He said he is thankful President Biden has directed FEMA to open more COVID testing sites in the city.

NEW YORK - New York City is giving $100 to any city resident who gets a COVID booster at a city-run or SOMOS clinic by Dec. 31.

Speaking during a briefing from City Hall, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the incentive Tuesday to encourage people to get a booster to the COVID-19 vaccine as the omicron variant rips through the city.

"We want everyone, right now, as quickly as possible to get those boosters," said de Blasio.

There are approximately 1,000 city-run sites offering the booster shot. The city also provides vaccines at home for qualifying New Yorkers. To schedule an appointment, call 877-VAX-4NYC or go online to the city vaccine appointment website.

Cash for boosters, more testing sites

In the battle against the COVID surge, New York City is offering cash for those who get booster shots. Meanwhile, 112 vaccination sites will be up by the end of the week.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"It's going to make you feel a lot safer, a lot better that you got the booster, and you'll have some more cash in your pocket at the same time and that's going to be a good feeling particularly this time of year," said the mayor.

There were 9,297 confirmed COVID cases as of Tuesday while 200 new COVID patients were admitted to city hospitals.  Seven out of 1,600 public schools were closed as were another 359 classrooms due to COVID cases.

NYC virus crisis response

Amid a stunning surge in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is offering financial incentives to people who get a vaccine booster shot. But the mayor said he doesn't anticipate schools and businesses closing again like in 2020 when COVID first hit the city.

RELATED: Stunning spike in COVID rattles New York

"Vaccination is the way to continue our recovery. Vaccination is the way for people to live their lives again," added de Blasio.

$100 booster incentive

Starting Dec. 21- Dec. 31, any New Yorker who receives a COVID booster can receive a $100 incentive at any City-run clinic or SOMOS clinic.