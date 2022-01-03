Some NYC subway service suspended due to crew shortage

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has suspended multiple subway lines through Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, because COVID-19 is hitting the workforce hard.

"We're measuring the number of crew shortages in the hundreds," New York City Transit Interim President Craig Cipriano said.

As a result, the MTA has suspended service on the B, W, and Z lines, the express service on the No. 6 train in the Bronx, express service on the No. 7 train in Queens, and partial suspension of the A train in Far Rockaway, Queens.

"We're experiencing a similar phenomenon of COVID-related crew shortages that many other industries are facing," Cipriano said.

Commuters who rely on the No. 7 Express in Woodside, Queens, to get to and from work now have to take the local train. One commuter told FOX 5 NY that this means his commute time will double.

The MTA is evaluating its staff shortage daily. That means there could be even more changes in service this week.

Advertisement