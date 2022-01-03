Some NYC subway service suspended due to crew shortage
NEW YORK - The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has suspended multiple subway lines through Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, because COVID-19 is hitting the workforce hard.
"We're measuring the number of crew shortages in the hundreds," New York City Transit Interim President Craig Cipriano said.
As a result, the MTA has suspended service on the B, W, and Z lines, the express service on the No. 6 train in the Bronx, express service on the No. 7 train in Queens, and partial suspension of the A train in Far Rockaway, Queens.
"We're experiencing a similar phenomenon of COVID-related crew shortages that many other industries are facing," Cipriano said.
Commuters who rely on the No. 7 Express in Woodside, Queens, to get to and from work now have to take the local train. One commuter told FOX 5 NY that this means his commute time will double.
The MTA is evaluating its staff shortage daily. That means there could be even more changes in service this week.
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters