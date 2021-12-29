Eric Adams to be sworn in as mayor during Times Square NYE celebration

New York City mayor-Elect Eric Adams has announced that his swearing-in ceremony will take place in Times Square early Saturday morning, shortly after the ball drop.

The news comes after Adams decided to postpone his inauguration event in Brooklyn.

"I am deeply humbled to officially take the oath of office at this iconic occasion, and to participate in the transfer of leadership that is a cornerstone of our democracy," the former New York police captain said in a statement.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on the Times Square Alliance's website.

"Times Square has long been synonymous with the New Year — a place of excitement, renewal, and hope for the future," Adams said. "These are the same themes that animated my campaign and will inform my mayoralty, as I prepare to lead the city out of this challenging period."

Adams's ascendency to the mayor's office was assured this summer when he emerged from a crowded Democratic field — in a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans 7 to 1 — after striking a balance between his law enforcement career and his humble beginnings as the son of a single mother who cleaned houses and raised six children.

