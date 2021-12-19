COVID surge forces many Broadway shows to cancel performances

The COVID surge in New York City is continuing to batter the entertainment industry, at least ten Broadway shows have now canceled performances due to positive tests.

For three consecutive days, the state set single-day positive COVID case records, hitting a new high with more than 22,000 positive cases reported on Sunday.

The list of Broadway shows that have gone dark is:

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations

Aladdin the Musical

Hamilton

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Jagged Little Pill

MJ - The Musical

Moulin Rouge The Musical

Mrs. Doubtfire

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

The off-Broadway production Little Shop of Horrors has also canceled shows.

Most closed shows say they plan to resume performances on Tuesday, however, as cases continue to increase, there are no guarantees.

The Broadway League has launched a website where anyone looking to see a Broadway show in New York City can find out the latest information on performances and possible cancellations.

