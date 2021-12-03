New Jersey omicron case confirmed; out-of-state resident in isolation
A woman who lives in Georgia tested positive for COVID-19 while visiting New Jersey. Gene sequencing confirms she has the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Omicron variant: Pfizer running ‘neutralization tests’ with its COVID-19 vaccine
Companies Pfizer and BioNTech are currently running tests in response to the rapidly spreading omicron variant with data likely available in the coming weeks.
First Georgia case of omicron variant identified, quarantined in New Jersey
A Georgia resident who is currently in New Jersey has tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19, the Georgia Department of Public Health announced late Friday.
Omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Nebraska, Utah
Much remains unknown about the omicron variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it can thwart vaccines and whether it makes people as sick as the original strain.
First 3 cases of Omicron variant identified in Maryland, Gov. Hogan confirms
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Friday that state health officials have confirmed the first three cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the state.
Omicron variant: South Africa may offer glimpse into the future
The new omicron variant appears to be driving a dramatic surge in South Africa, providing the world a glimpse of where the pandemic might be headed.
Israel health officials confirm 7 omicron COVID-19 cases, 27 others suspected
Israel's Health Ministry says it has confirmed seven cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, stoking fears of a pending surge in infections.
Philadelphia reports first case of COVID-19 omicron variant
A Northwest Philadelphia man in his 30s has tested positive for the COVID-19 omicron variant, according to the health department.
Omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in an unvaccinated person who returned from Nigeria.
Study suggests past COVID-19 infection may not fend off omicron variant
A research group has been tracking reinfections in South Africa and reported a jump with the arrival of omicron that they hadn't seen when two previous variants, including the extra-contagious delta variant, moved through the country.