COVID-19 mutations found in NYC's rat population, study shows

Another reason not to like rats.

A new study shows COVID-19 mutations were found in New York City's massive rat population, and experts are concerned the mutation could jump from the vermin to humans.

The study was done by scientists at the University of Missouri and the USDA.

Seventy-nine Norwegian rats captured from NYC during the fall of 2021 were studied – 13 of them were found to have had antibodies for coronavirus. The study also showed rats can carry different COVID-19 variants, including Alpha, Delta, and Omicron.