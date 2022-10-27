NYC rat problem: Rat Action Plan hopes to eliminate rodent infestation

New York City Council is expected to pass a Rat Action Plan. It is four pieces of legislation aimed at taking real steps to mitigate the citywide rodent infestation.

Among the plans is to create formal rat mitigation zones across New York City and require reporting on rat mitigation progress in those zones.

Another would require trash receptacles in buildings identified as having a high concentration of repeated rodent infestation to be made of a material or design to minimize rodent infestation.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Additionally, the rules would mandate that before certain construction permits are issued, the applicant must certify that a licensed exterminator has been retained to effectively treat the premises for rodent extermination.

The city's Sanitation Department is already changing trash collection rules to keep trash from being put on the curb until 8 p.m. The current rules allow trash to go out at 4 p.m. The hope is that shortening the window will eliminate some rodent problems but some question if that will really make a difference.

The city has had more than 21,000 rat complaints so far this year, a sharp increase over a few years ago.