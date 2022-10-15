Huge increase in NYC rat sightings

If you live in New York City, it probably comes as no surprise to hear that rats are becoming increasingly visible all across the Big Apple.

Sightings of the rodents are up a stunning 70% from this time two years ago, with New Yorkers calling in some 21,557 rat sightings to the city's 3-1-1 service request line between January 1 and September 30.

That's up from 18,601 rat calls during the same period last year.

In recent months, the city has tried to control its vermin problem with a number of attempted solutions, including putting a limit on how long trash bags can sit on the curb.

Members of the City Council have also put forward a "rat action plan," a five-point bill that would establish rat mitigation zones, meaning they would tackle those high rat-populated areas first. The bill would also require developers to present a rat mitigation plan alongside their construction project blueprint.

However, experts say that so far, the investment of $4.8M in fighting the rodents isn't nearly enough to tackle the problem.

"You're talking about a very big city," said Timothy Wong, technical director of MMPC, a pest management company in the city. "$4.8M is nothing for a city of this size with the population that we have, with the amount of garbage that we have in the city. Is it going to make a difference? Yes. Is it going to be a significant difference? I think maybe over a period of 3, 4, 5 years."

The City Council is expected to vote on the rat action plan this month.