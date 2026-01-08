Exclusive one-on-one with NYC Mayor Mamdani: 'The era of empty promises is over'

The Brief New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani gave an exclusive interview to FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay. The mayor spoke about his newly announced plans for child care in the city, his relationship with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the potential presence of ICE agents in the city. Watch the full interview Friday night on Politics Unusual.



Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, speaks during a news conference at Diversity Plaza in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. Mamdani announced that Christine Clarke will be chair and commissioner of the New York City Commi Expand

McKay spoke to the mayor about his newly announced plans for child care in the city, his relationship with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the potential presence of ICE agents in the city.

"It's the joy and honor and privilege of a lifetime to be the mayor of New York City… I'm really proud of what we've been doing," Mamdani said.

Interview with Mayor Mamdani

What they're saying:

McKay began the interview by asking about Mamdani and Hochul's plans to expand free and affordable child care, including launching free care for 2-year-olds in New York City and strengthening the city’s 3K program.

"We campaigned on universal child care. Now that's what we're delivering," the mayor responded. "I've always said that we need to deliver universal child care for each and every family across the city because, after housing, child care is the most expensive thing that is pushing New Yorkers out of this city."

When asked about the process of working with the governor on child care, he told her, "We both represent New Yorkers."

McKay also brought up the United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, who said her conversations with the mayor's administration have "not been productive."

"What I've instructed my team... to do is to follow the law that we have here in New York City, and those laws also include sanctuary city laws," Mamdani answered.

"That means that we do not allow ICE agents to enter into a New York City school, or any New York City property… unless they show a judicial warrant that's signed by a judge."

The backstory:

Former Queens assemblymember Zohran Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda on October 18, 1991.

He reportedly moved to New York City at the age of seven.

Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, is the first Muslim to serve as first lady of New York City, a position that has not been consistently occupied in decades.

Duwaji is an animator, illustrator and ceramist who has spent most of her adult life deliberately outside the spotlight.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: New York mayoral candidate, State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D-NY) kisses the hand of his wife Rama Duwaji as they celebrate during an election night gathering at The Greats of Craft LIC on June 24, 2025 in the Long Island Cit Expand

She and Mamdani met on the dating app Hinge in 2021, when he was serving in the New York State Assembly.

According to the Mamdani campaign, they celebrated their engagement with a small family gathering in Dubai, where Duwaji’s family lives, before having a civil ceremony in New York City.

What we know:

Mamdani is one of the youngest mayors in New York City's history, as well as its first Muslim, South Asian and African-born leader.

Since winning the mayoral election, Mamdani has vowed to make New York more affordable and equitable, with sweeping plans that include free child care, fare-free city buses and city-run grocery stores aimed at easing the cost of living for working families.

The mayor was sworn in just after midnight on Jan. 1, then held an inauguration ceremony later in the afternoon.

Several different prominent figures spoke at his inauguration, including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Local perspective:

Mamdani has been assembling what he has called a "new era" of leadership in the past few weeks.

In his first order of business, Mamdani appointed five deputy mayors: Dean Fuleihan, Leila Bozorg, Julie Su, Julia Kerson and Helen Arteaga.

He also retained NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who previously served under former New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

More recently, the mayor announced his new FDNY Commissioner, retired Chief of EMS Operations Lillian Bonsignore.

Other key members of Mamdani's team include:

Chief of Staff Elle Bisgaard-Church

Head of Intergovernmental Affairs Jahmila Edwards

Budget Director Sherif Soliman

Department of Consumer and Worker Protection Commissioner Sam Levine

Corporation Counsel Steve Banks

New York City Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels

Chair of the Mayor’s Advisory Committee on the Judiciary Ali Najmi

Head of Oﬃce of Mass Engagement Tascha Van Auken

Director of Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants Cea Weaver

The other side:

President Donald Trump met with Mamdani in the Oval Office in late November of last year.

Both leaders described the conversation as productive and focused on shared priorities. Mamdani said the two discussed key affordability issues including rent, groceries and utilities.

"I appreciated the time with the president. I appreciated the conversation. I look forward to working together to deliver that affordability for New Yorkers."

Dig deeper:

Mamdani identifies as a Democratic Socialist – he is a member of New York City's Democratic Socialists of America, and was endorsed by the group after he announced his mayoral campaign.

Democratic socialism is a specific form of socialism focused on the idea that both society and the economy should be run democratically. The group's official website defines it as "a system where ordinary people have a real voice in our workplaces, neighborhoods and society."

The Democratic Socialists of America is the largest organization based around socialism in the United States.

A few policies or stances that the organization believes in are:

Establishing universal healthcare with no premiums, co-pays, or deductibles

Abolishing mandatory minimums and cash bail

Establishing expansive paid family leave for all workers

Creating a 32-hour work week with no reduction in pay or benefits

Raising taxes on the richest earners, for-profit corporations, large inheritances and private colleges and universities

Establishing a wealth tax for the wealthiest in society

Greatly reducing the U.S. military budget

Replacing the Electoral College with a national popular vote for President