Who is Zohran Mamdani? Meet the next mayor of New York City

The Brief Zohran Mamdani, 34, will be New York City’s youngest mayor in more than a century and its first Muslim, South Asian, and African-born leader. The Queens assemblyman defeated Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa in a high-turnout election fueled by calls for change. Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, will take office January 1, 2026, promising major reforms on housing, transit, and affordability.



Zohran Mamdani’s stunning rise to power just made history, as the 34-year-old state lawmaker will become New York City’s youngest mayor in more than a century, and its first Muslim, South Asian and African-born leader.

How it happened

What we know:

His victory over former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa wasn’t just an upset; it was a statement from voters hungry for change. Powered by an energetic grassroots movement, Mamdani’s campaign tapped into frustration over affordability and inequality, drawing the city’s biggest voter turnout in fifty years.

Now, the democratic socialist faces the enormous task of turning bold promises — like free child care, city-run grocery stores and a reimagined public safety system — into reality. Critics call his agenda unrealistic, and his past comments on policing and Israel have already sparked national controversy. But as Mamdani prepares to take office on Jan. 1, one thing is clear: New York City has chosen a mayor unlike any it has seen in generations — and the world will be watching what he does next.

Here's what you need to know about the soon-to-be Mayor Mamdani:

New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani celebrates during an election night event at the Brooklyn Paramount Theater in Brooklyn, New York on November 4, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Mamdani's bio

The backstory:

The 34-year-old Astoria, Queens assemblyman and self-declared Democratic Socialist was born in Kampala, Uganda on Oct. 18, 1991.

He reportedly moved to New York City at age seven.

According to the Associated Press, he became naturalized as an American citizen a few years after graduating from Bowdoin College, where he co-started his school’s first Students for Justice in Palestine chapter.

Mamdani's parents

Mahmood Mamdani and Mira Nair attend Rolex Arts Weekend 2022 at The Brooklyn Academy Of Music - Celebration In Honour Of The Mentors And Protégés Of The 2020-2022 Rolex Mentoring Programme on September 9, 2022, in New York, New York. (Photo by Jared Expand

Zohran Mamdani is the son of two well-known public figures in film and academia.

His mother, Mira Nair, is an Indian-born, Harvard-educated filmmaker based in New York City.

She is known for directing films such as "Monsoon Wedding," "Mississippi Masala," "The Namesake" and "Salaam Bombay!" which was nominated for an Academy Award for best foreign language film.

In addition to her film work, Nair founded the Maisha Film Lab in Kampala, Uganda, which trains young directors in East Africa. She also created the Salaam Baalak Trust, a nonprofit that works with street children in India.

New York mayoral candidate, State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D-NY) stands with his mother Mira Nair, and father Mahmood Mamdani as they celebrate during an election night gathering at The Greats of Craft LIC on June 24, 2025 in the Long Island City neighbo Expand

His father, Mahmood Mamdani, is a Ugandan academic and political scientist of Indian descent.

He is a professor at Columbia University, where he teaches government, anthropology and African studies.

Mamdani has written extensively on African politics and post-colonial governance. He previously led the Makerere Institute of Social Research in Uganda and currently serves as chancellor of Kampala International University.

The two met in 1988 in Uganda while Nair was conducting research for her film "Mississippi Masala."

Mamdani's wife Rama Duwaji

New York mayoral candidate, State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D-NY) kisses the hand of his wife Rama Duwaji as they celebrate during an election night gathering at (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Zohran Mamdani is married to Rama Duwaji, a Syrian illustrator and animator who lives in Brooklyn.

Her work focuses on themes like sisterhood and community, and she’s collaborated with major outlets, including The New Yorker, The Washington Post, BBC, Apple, and Spotify. In addition to digital art, she also makes hand-built ceramics.

The couple reportedly got married in May. According to the Mamdani campaign, they celebrated their engagement with a small family gathering in Dubai, where Duwaji’s family lives, before having a civil ceremony in New York City.

After facing online criticism over the cost of their celebration, Mamdani addressed the situation on Instagram, posting wedding photos and writing, "I usually brush it off, whether it’s death threats or calls for me to be deported. But it’s different when it’s about those you love." He added, "Three months ago, I married the love of my life… now, right-wing trolls are trying to make this race — which should be about you — about her."

Mamdani's political rise

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 26: New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani, center, celebrates with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), left, and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), right, during an election rally on October 26, 2025 at Forest Hills S Expand

Mamdani’s political rise is driven by his grassroots organizing, progressive values and ability to connect with younger voters.

Known for his strong social media presence and activist background, he has built a platform centered on equity and community empowerment, making him a formidable candidate in the mayoral race.

His campaign has gained support from well-known progressive leaders like Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, highlighting a growing move toward progressive politics in the city.

Mamdani's platform

Dig deeper:

Affordability and Housing

Mamdani says his top priority is tackling New York City’s affordability crisis, with a particular focus on housing. One of his first actions as mayor, he says, would be to restructure the city’s Rent Guidelines Board, the body responsible for setting rent increases on more than two million rent-stabilized apartments.

He’s criticized current Mayor Eric Adams for appointing members who "have raised rents every single year," arguing that his administration would take the opposite approach. "The top affordability issue for New Yorkers is housing," Mamdani said. "They feel it every single day."

Beyond rent stabilization, Mamdani wants to dramatically expand the city’s housing supply, calling for both the private and public sectors to "build immediately affordable housing."

Public Safety and the NYPD

Mamdani has said he would retain current NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch if elected, citing her efforts to "deliver accountability, root out corruption and reduce crime across five boroughs." While the two diverge on issues like bail reform — which Mamdani supports and Tisch opposes — he has stated that keeping her on aligns with his goal of advancing reform without compromising his platform.

Free Public Transit

A centerpiece of Mamdani’s campaign is his plan to make all city buses free, arguing that fare-free service would increase ridership, relieve financial strain on working families, and even improve public safety. "What you’ll hear from bus drivers is that a significant portion of the assaults they face is due to the presence of the fare box," he said. His campaign has also launched a "Costs Saved" calculator to show how much residents could save through free buses, universal childcare, and a rent freeze.

Improving Daily Life

Mamdani has also pledged to address quality-of-life issues that affect New Yorkers every day — starting with the city’s overabundance of sidewalk sheds. A 2023 report found more than 8,500 active sheds spanning 380 miles across the five boroughs, with some in place for years.

His four-step plan includes:

Removing all sheds on city properties that have been up for over three years

Extending building inspection timelines from five to ten years

Incentivizing faster shed removals

Implementing safer, brighter scaffolding design standards

Trump's thoughts on Mamdani

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump referred to Zohran Mamdani as a "Communist" and claimed New York City would face "economic and social disaster" under his leadership.

Trump said he would provide only the "bare minimum" federal assistance required by law if Mamdani were elected, writing, "It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm," and that he didn’t want to "send good money after bad."

He went on to urge New Yorkers to back Andrew Cuomo, saying they "really have no choice" but to vote for him, while dismissing Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa as a spoiler whose support would only help Mamdani.