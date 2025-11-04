LIVE: Zohran Mamdani victory speech after NYC mayor race win

The Brief Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani wins the race for New York City mayor, AP calls the race. At 34, Mamdani will make history as New York City’s first Muslim and first Indian-American mayor, ushering in a new chapter of leadership for the nation’s largest city. His campaign drew national attention, and endorsements from leaders like Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, while mobilizing a new generation of voters seeking change.



The votes are in! Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani wins the race for New York City mayor.

"You have dared to reach for something greater," Mamdani said Tuesday night.

Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, during an election night event at The Brooklyn Paramount Theater in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"My friends we have toppled a political dynasty," he went on. "I wish Andrew Cuomo the best in private life, but let tonight be the last time I utter his name."

NYC mayoral election results

What we know:

The Associated Press has projected Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani as the next mayor of New York City, capping a rapid and historic rise for the 34-year-old Democratic Socialist. Born in Kampala, Uganda, and raised in Queens, Mamdani surged from community organizer to political powerhouse, defying expectations and reshaping the city’s political landscape along the way.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 26: New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani, center, celebrates with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), left, and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), right, during an election rally on October 26, 2025 at Forest Hills S Expand

Running on a progressive platform centered on housing affordability, fare-free public transit, and universal childcare, Mamdani built a diverse coalition of working-class voters, young progressives, and labor unions. His campaign drew national attention, and endorsements from leaders like Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, while mobilizing a new generation of voters seeking change.

At 34, Mamdani will make history as New York City’s first Muslim and first Indian-American mayor, ushering in a new chapter of leadership for the nation’s largest city.

President Donald Trump, who has long inserted himself in the politics of his hometown, followed the race closely. The president frequently dismissed Mamdani by falsely labeling him as a communist and said he would withhold funds from the city if he wins. He endorsed Cuomo on the eve of the election, bypassing Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

Mamdani will be New York City’s first Muslim mayor

He will also be the first of South Asian heritage and the first born in Africa, as well as the city’s youngest mayor in more than a century when he takes office Jan. 1.

