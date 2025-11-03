From New York governor to mayoral hopeful: Who is Andrew Cuomo?

The Brief Once a three-term governor forced to resign amid scandal, Andrew Cuomo is now mounting an unexpected political comeback, vying to become New York City’s next mayor. After losing in the Democratic primaries, Cuomo switched to run as an independent, a risky move that has reignited both support and skepticism across party lines. Backed by endorsements from current Mayor Eric Adams and President Donald Trump, Cuomo faces fierce competition from frontrunner Zohran Mamdani and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa as the race tightens.



Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is just a day away from learning his fate as a mayoral hopeful in one of the city’s most closely watched races.

Once considered politically finished after a scandal-driven resignation, Cuomo has clawed his way back into the spotlight — from losing in the primaries to reinventing himself as an independent candidate and securing endorsements from both current Mayor Eric Adams and President Donald Trump.

Now, as he faces frontrunner Zohran Mamdani and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, Cuomo’s comeback bid has reignited debate over redemption and resilience in New York politics.

Here’s everything you need to know about the former governor, and how he rose, fell, and fought his way to this moment.

Andrew Cuomo polls

By the numbers:

A Fox News poll conducted between Oct. 24–28 finds Democrat Zohran Mamdani leading with 47%, followed by Independent Andrew Cuomo at 31%, and Republican Curtis Sliwa trailing at 15%.

An Emerson College/PIX11/The Hill survey conducted Oct. 25–27 shows a wider gap, with Mamdani at 50%, Cuomo at 25%, and Sliwa earning 21%, while 4% of voters remain undecided.

Despite the uphill battle, Cuomo’s campaign has gained momentum in recent weeks following his high-profile endorsement from current Mayor Eric Adams — fueling speculation that the former governor could still stage a late comeback.

Local perspective:

Though some view his return as an opportunity to bring seasoned leadership back to the city, others question whether his past controversies will overshadow his ability to lead.

As the race heats up, all eyes will be on Cuomo as he attempts to re-establish his place in New York politics.

Holliswood, N.Y.: The Cuomo family (l-r) Maria, 15, Madeline, 12, Andrew, 19, Margaret, 22, Mario Cuomo, Christopher, 7, and mother Matilda at their home on Sept. 13, 1977. (Photo by George Argeroplos/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

The backstory:

Andrew Mark Cuomo was born on December 6, 1957. He is the son of former governor Mario Cuomo.

Cuomo’s political career began in the early 1980s, when he managed his father’s gubernatorial campaign.

Andrew Cuomo, Mario Cuomo and Matilda Cuomo raise their hands in celebration during the Democratic Victory Celebration at the Sheraton Hotel on November 7, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images)

He later held several roles in public service, including as chair of the New York City Homeless Commission and U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under former President Bill Clinton.

US President Bill Clinton (L) talks to reporters 11 May 1999, in the Rose Gardn of the White House as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Andrew Cuomo (R) looks on. (TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2006, he was elected New York Attorney General, and in 2010, he won the governorship, serving three terms before stepping down.

Andrew Cuomo, a Queens native, is one of five children from a prominent New York Italian political family.

His father, Mario Cuomo, was the 52nd governor of New York, having also served as lieutenant governor of New York from 1979 to 1982 and the Secretary of State of New York from 1975 to 1978.

His mother, Matilda, was an American advocate for women and children.

Chris Cuomo, siblings

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Chris Cuomo attend The Robin Hood Foundation's 2015 Benefit at Jacob Javitz Center on May 12, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

His brother, Chris Cuomo, is a former CNN journalist and current NewsNation anchor. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Andrew gained the nickname "Love Gov" in response to leading the state’s pandemic efforts and his pandering on live TV with Chris.

Andrew’s elder sister, Margaret Cuomo, is a noted radiologist.

Is Cuomo married?

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Original Caption) Washington: Kerry Kennedy and Andrew Cuomo wave to the crowd as they leave St. Matthew's Cathedral after exchanging wedding vows.

Cuomo is not currently married but has three daughters with his ex-wife, Kerry Kennedy, the seventh child of Robert F. Kennedy.

Together, they have twins, Cara and Mariah, and Michaela. The couple separated in 2003 and divorced in 2005.

New York State Governor, Andrew Cuomo (L), and his girlfriend, television personality Sandra Lee, arrive to vote during the 2014 general election at the Presbyterian Church of Mount Kisco on November 4, 2014 in Mt Kisco, New York. (Photo by Kenneth G Expand

Cuomo began dating TV chef Sandra Lee in 2005 until their breakup in 2019.

Although they never married, Lee played the role of New York’s first lady, frequently appearing beside Cuomo at official functions while largely staying out of state politics.

Andrew Cuomo with his daughters Michaela Cuomo, Mariah Cuomo and Cara Cuomo are seen at the World Pride NYC on June 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Expand

During his time as governor, Cuomo enacted several significant reforms:

Legalized same-sex marriage in 2011 , making New York the sixth state to do so.

Passed legislation to legalize both medical and recreational cannabis.

Enacted the NY SAFE Act , one of the strictest gun control laws in the U.S.

Oversaw major infrastructure projects, including the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, the Second Avenue Subway, and the reconstruction of LaGuardia Airport.

Delivered Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act and introduced paid family leave and a gradual increase in the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Decommissioned the Indian Point nuclear plant, shifting towards renewable energy despite an increase in greenhouse gas emissions.

Sexual misconduct

From 2021: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation effective in 14 days.

Dig deeper:

Cuomo’s resignation in 2021 followed multiple investigations, primarily related to sexual harassment allegations, including inappropriate comments and groping.

A report found he harassed 11 women, many of whom were current or former employees.

In one accusation, Lindsey Boylan, a former aide, accused Cuomo of years of harassment, including forcing a kiss and pressuring her to play strip poker.

He "deeply, deeply" apologized to the "11 women who I truly offended." But he continued to deny the most serious allegations outlined in the report and again blamed the allegations as misunderstandings attributed to "generational and cultural differences."

COVID-19

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo puts on a mask as he is joined by Rosie Perez and Chris Rock at a press conference where the two performers helped to promote coronavirus testing, social distancing and the use of a face mask on May 28, 2020 in New York Expand

In addition to sexual misconduct allegations, Cuomo faced criticism over his handling of COVID-19. His administration was scrutinized for its management of death data in nursing homes.

Another controversy involved his $5 million book deal, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic," which sparked an investigation by the Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE) for potential misuse of taxpayer funds.

Further accusations claimed that friends and family received preferential access to COVID-19 testing early in the pandemic.

Cuomo denied the most serious allegations, stating that impeachment would take away resources from the pandemic efforts.

His resignation marked the end of his political career and a key chapter in the Cuomo family’s political legacy.

If elected, Cuomo would mark one of the most dramatic political comebacks in recent New York history — returning to public office more than three years after his resignation and seeking to rewrite the final chapter of the Cuomo legacy.