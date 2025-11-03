Trump endorses Cuomo for NYC mayor: What this could mean

The Brief Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo received a last-minute endorsement from President Trump, who warned he may limit federal funding to New York City if Zohran Mamdani wins the mayoral election. In a post on Truth Social, Trump called Mamdani a "Communist" and said the city would face "economic and social disaster" under his leadership, urging voters to back Cuomo instead. Mamdani responded by calling Trump’s comments "unlawful" and accused him of supporting Cuomo for political gain rather than the good of New Yorkers.



Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo picked up a last-minute endorsement from President Donald Trump on Monday, as the president warned he may scale back federal funding to New York City if Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the mayoral race.

"Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

When asked about Trump’s endorsement on the campaign trail, Cuomo responded, "He called me a bad Democrat. First of all, I happen to be a good Democrat and a proud Democrat — and I’m going to stay a proud Democrat."

He went on to clarify his stance on his opponent, adding, "Mamdani is not a Communist, he’s a Socialist — but we don’t need a Socialist mayor either."

What they're saying:

In the post, Trump referred to Mamdani as a "Communist" and claimed the city would face "economic and social disaster" under his leadership. The president said he would only provide the "bare minimum" federal assistance required by law if Mamdani is elected.

"It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm," Trump wrote, adding that he didn’t want to "send good money after bad."

Trump urged New Yorkers to back Cuomo, saying they "really have no choice" but to vote for him. He also dismissed Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, saying a vote for him would help Mamdani.

"A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani," Trump said.

What could this mean?

New York City is seeing unprecedented voter enthusiasm this election cycle, with more than 735,000 ballots cast during the nine days of early voting.

Despite Mamdani’s consistent double-digit lead over Andrew Cuomo in most polls, Meena Bose, Professor of Presidential Studies at Hofstra University, warned against assuming the race is over.

"Polls attempt to be predictive, but they’re not decisive," she said. "We’ve seen polls be completely wrong before. The fact that most still show one candidate ahead — even if some have narrowed — suggests momentum, but not a guarantee."

When asked who might ultimately decide the election, Bose pointed to the mix of first-time voters and older, more consistent voters:

"We’re seeing a lot of new voters, especially younger people who registered for the first time," she said. "Older voters — 50, 60 and above — tend to vote more reliably, particularly in off-year elections. But there are still many undecided older voters, and what motivates them — whether it’s housing, jobs, or safety — could be key."

The other side:

Mamdani responded to the president’s comments at a campaign event in New York, calling Trump’s remarks "unlawful" and politically motivated.

"The MAGA movement's embrace of Andrew Cuomo is reflective of Donald Trump's understanding that this would be the best mayor for him," he said.

The Democratic nominee also criticized late endorsements from Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, saying they were signs that his campaign was gaining momentum.

"They know we will accomplish everything we have run on," Mamdani said.

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NYC mayor:

Fox News: The poll , conducted between Oct. 24–28, shows Mamdani at 47%, Cuomo at 31% and Sliwa at 15%.

Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill: The poll , conducted between Oct. 25-27, found Mamdani with a 25-point lead over Cuomo – 50% to 25% – with 21% support for Sliwa; 4% were undecided.

Marist Poll: The poll , conducted between Oct. 24–28, shows Mamdani at 48%, Cuomo at 32%, Sliwa at 16% and 3% undecided.