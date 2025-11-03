NYC election update: What polls are saying about the mayor's race with a day to go

The Brief In total, over 735,000 New Yorkers have voted so far, according to the Board of Elections. Experts say while a boost in younger voters is expected to help Mamdani, the higher turnout could help Cuomo. Election Day in New York City is just 1 day away.



With Election Day in New York City just a day away, polls show Zohran Mamdani with a sizable lead over Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa in the mayoral race.

Experts say while a boost in younger voters is expected to help Mamdani, the higher turnout could help Cuomo – a traditional Democrat running as an independent.

Early voting

By the numbers:

Here are the early voting numbers, according to the NYC Board of Elections:

Manhattan: 212,679

Bronx: 58,661

Brooklyn: 243,737

Queens: 166,519

Staten Island: 53,721

According to the Board of Elections, the median age of early in-person voters was 50.

The latest: Where were the candidates over the weekend?

What they're saying:

On Saturday, Mamdani was joined by Rev. Al Sharpton at a rally in East Harlem. Later on, he attended a church service in Brooklyn with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries; State Attorney General Letitia James was also present. Mamdani doubled down on his promise to make New York City more affordable.

Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, speaks to the media and canvassers at a campaign event in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, US, on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

"The first thing will be the same as the last thing: to focus on the cost-of-living crisis," Mamdani said. "We are speaking about the wealthiest city in the wealthiest country in the history of the world, and one in four New Yorkers are living in poverty."

Meanwhile, Cuomo campaigned near Cortona Park in the Bronx on Sunday, focusing on why his experience makes him best suited to lead the city over his rival.

Andrew Cuomo, New York City mayoral candidate, speaks during a campaign event at Union Grove Baptist Church in the Bronx borough of New York, US, on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

"I deliver," Cuomo said. "I make things happen that help people. Highest minimum wage, highest M/WBE. His promises are all BS, OK. None of it will happen. Freeze the rent. The mayor doesn't even have the legal authority to do that."

Sliwa was in Forest Park, Queens, reiterating his commitment to flipping New York City from blue to red.

Republican candidate for mayor of New York City, Curtis Sliwa, campaigns on November 2, 2025 in the Manhattan borough in New York City.

"Andrew Cuomo has forsaken all of you," Sliwa said. "He never ran a race, he admitted it. Slowly but surely, the socialists took over that Democratic party. The Democratic party, that was the party of many of your parents and grandparents, like it was in my household."

What time do the polls open tomorrow?

What's next:

Election Day 2025 is Tuesday, Nov. 4 – 1 day away. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

When will we find out election results?

Political analyst Zach Fink said Monday on Good Day New York that "I think we're going to know pretty soon how this shakes out for both cases."

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NYC mayor:

Fox News: The The poll , conducted between Oct. 24–28, shows Mamdani at 47%, Cuomo at 31% and Sliwa at 15%.

Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill: The The poll , conducted between Oct. 25-27, found Mamdani with a 25-point lead over Cuomo – 50% to 25% – with 21% support for Sliwa; 4% were undecided.

Marist Poll: The The poll , conducted between Oct. 24–28, shows Mamdani at 48%, Cuomo at 32%, Sliwa at 16% and 3% undecided.

Quinnipiac University: The The poll , released on Oct. 29, shows Mamdani with 46% support among likely voters, Cuomo with 33% support, and Sliwa with 15% support; 3% were undecided and 2% refused to respond.

Manhattan Institute: The The poll , conducted between Oct. 22–26, has Mamdani up 15% points over Cuomo. Sliwa remains in third with 19%; 8% are undecided.

Suffolk University: The The poll shows Mamdani’s lead over Cuomo shrinking to 10 points. The survey shows Mamdani leading Cuomo 44% to 34%.

Victory Insights: The The poll has Mamdani at an 18-point lead, while the latest Patriot Polling poll has him at an 11-point lead.

Gotham Polling and the city AARP: The The report found 44.6% of New Yorkers would vote for Mamdani if Sliwa quit the race, compared to 40.7% saying they’d back Cuomo – with a margin of error of 4 points that puts Cuomo within striking distance.

Some companies have taken what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NYC mayoral election.

Polymarket : The latest odds from Polymarket have Mamdani at a 95% chance of winning. The latest odds from Polymarket have Mamdani at a 95% chance of winning.

Kalshi: The latest odds from Kalshi have Mamdani at a 93% chance of winning. The latest odds from Kalshi have Mamdani at a 93% chance of winning.

Where are the candidates on Monday?

Zohran Mamdani

7 a.m. – Delivers sunrise address in Manhattan.

6 p.m. – Joins Astoria canvass launch alongside local elected officials.

Andrew Cuomo

8 a.m. – Meet with voters on the Upper West Side.

9:35 a.m. – Interview with La Mega.

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. – Greets voters in the Bronx, Washington Heights, Flushing, Chinatown, Flatbush, Staten Island and Midtown East.

Curtis Sliwa

9:39 a.m. – WOR 710, Mendte in the Morning, live phone interview from the campaign trail.

10:00 a.m. – Coney Island–Stillwell Ave Subway Station (F/D/N/Q).

11:40 a.m. – WOR 710, The Mark Simone Show, live phone interview.

12:00 p.m. – Campaigning with activists Scott LoBaido and City Council candidate John Shea on the North Shore of Staten Island, starting at Victory Boulevard and Bay Street.

4:00 p.m. – Coyle Street rally with the Chinese American community in South Brooklyn, near the site of the proposed homeless shelter at 2134 Coyle St.

4:00 p.m. hour: CNN, The Arena with Kasie Hunt (airs from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.).

5:30 p.m. – Flatbush rally, 2049 Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn.

7:00 p.m. – Bay Ridge rally, 89th St. & 3rd Ave. in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

9:00 p.m. – FOX News, Hannity, live in studio.

10:00 p.m. – Subway press availability and patrol, beginning at the Rockefeller Center Station entrance on 47th St and 6th Avenue.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Meet the candidates

Curtis Sliwa - Republican

The backstory:

Returning to the mayoral race after his 2021 defeat to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa brings his tough-on-crime message back to the Republican forefront. The Guardian Angels founder and outspoken radio host is banking on his core base in conservative outer-borough neighborhoods.

He has focused his campaign on public order and community-focused housing.

Andrew Cuomo - Independent

After conceding defeat in the Democratic primary, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has officially qualified to run as an independent in the general election, staging a late comeback that could reshape the race. Cuomo is presenting himself as a steady hand with deep experience, seeking to appeal to moderates, independents and disaffected Democrats wary of both Mamdani’s progressivism and Sliwa’s conservatism.

He has focused his campaign on restoring public safety and affordability. He calls for adding 5,000 officers to the NYPD and increasing patrols in subways and retail corridors.

Zohran Mamdani - Democrat

Zohran Mamdani stands out as a Democratic Socialist and a rising star in New York City politics. As a state assemblyman, Mamdani surged ahead on a fiercely progressive platform promising rent freezes, fare-free public transit, universal childcare, and an unprecedented push for public housing expansion.

His campaign is centered on housing, affordability and equity.

