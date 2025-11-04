Election Day 2025: Final polls for New York City mayor

The Brief Election Day in New York City has finally arrived. The latest poll from AtlasIntel shows Mamdani at 44%, Cuomo at 39% and Sliwa at 16%. On Monday, Cuomo picked up a last-minute endorsement from President Trump.



It's Election Day in New York City, and here's where the final polls stand in the mayoral race between Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa.

JUMP TO: POLLS l BETTING ODDS l LATEST NEWS

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

Early voting

By the numbers:

Here were the early voting numbers, according to the NYC Board of Elections:

Manhattan: 212,679

Bronx: 58,661

Brooklyn: 243,737

Queens: 166,519

Staten Island: 53,721

The latest: Trump endorses Cuomo for mayor

Big picture view:

Cuomo picked up a last-minute endorsement from President Donald Trump on Monday, as the president warned he may scale back federal funding to New York City if Mamdani wins the race.

"Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

What they're saying:

"In these final days, what was rumored, what was feared, has become naked and unabashed," Mamdani said. "The MAGA movement's embrace of Andrew Cuomo is reflective of Donald Trump's understanding that this would be the best mayor for him. Not the best mayor for New York City, not the best mayor for New Yorkers, but the best mayor for Donald Trump as his administration."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani attends a campaign event at Dutch Kills Playground on November 03, 2025 in the Astoria neighborhood of the Queens borough in New York City. On the eve of Election Day, Mamdan Expand

"President Trump doesn't support me," Cuomo said. "He opposes, Mamdani, right? He believes that Mamdani is an existential threat to New York. He believes he's a communist. He believes he'll bankrupt New York. So, he opposes Mamdani. He doesn't support me. He's not endorsing me."

Andrew Cuomo, New York City mayoral candidate, speaks during a campaign event at the Tilden Senior Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. New York voters are turning out early in high numbers for a mayoral race that' Expand

"The people will determine who the next mayor is," Sliwa said. "Not the millionaires, not the influencers, not the insiders, and not the political elite."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 2: Republican candidate for mayor of New York City, Curtis Sliwa, campaigns on November 2, 2025 in the Manhattan borough in New York City. A few days before the mayoral election, Sliwa is trailing behind Democrat running Expand

What time do polls close in NY?

What's next:

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

When will NYC mayor be announced?

Political analyst Zach Fink said Monday on Good Day New York that "I think we're going to know pretty soon how this shakes out for both cases."

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NYC mayor:

AtlasIntel: The The poll, conducted between Oct. 24 – Nov. 2, shows Mamdani at 44%, Cuomo at 39% and Sliwa at 16%.

Fox News: The The poll , conducted between Oct. 24–28, shows Mamdani at 47%, Cuomo at 31% and Sliwa at 15%.

Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill: The The poll , conducted between Oct. 25-27, found Mamdani with a 25-point lead over Cuomo – 50% to 25% – with 21% support for Sliwa; 4% were undecided.

Marist Poll: The The poll , conducted between Oct. 24–28, shows Mamdani at 48%, Cuomo at 32%, Sliwa at 16% and 3% undecided.

Quinnipiac University: The The poll , released on Oct. 29, shows Mamdani with 46% support among likely voters, Cuomo with 33% support, and Sliwa with 15% support; 3% were undecided and 2% refused to respond.

Manhattan Institute: The The poll , conducted between Oct. 22–26, has Mamdani up 15% points over Cuomo. Sliwa remains in third with 19%; 8% are undecided.

Suffolk University: The The poll shows Mamdani’s lead over Cuomo shrinking to 10 points. The survey shows Mamdani leading Cuomo 44% to 34%.

Victory Insights: The The poll has Mamdani at an 18-point lead, while the latest Patriot Polling poll has him at an 11-point lead.

Gotham Polling and the city AARP: The The report found 44.6% of New Yorkers would vote for Mamdani if Sliwa quit the race, compared to 40.7% saying they’d back Cuomo – with a margin of error of 4 points that puts Cuomo within striking distance.

Some companies have taken what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NYC mayoral election.

Polymarket : The latest odds from Polymarket have Mamdani at a 91% chance of winning. The latest odds from Polymarket have Mamdani at a 91% chance of winning.

Kalshi: The latest odds from Kalshi have Mamdani at a 89% chance of winning. The latest odds from Kalshi have Mamdani at a 89% chance of winning.

Where are the candidates on Tuesday?

Zohran Mamdani

8:00 a.m. – Holds media availability after voting.

9:00 a.m. – Appears on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

9:35 a.m. – Appears on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning.

10 a.m. – Appears on WNYC’s The Brian Lehrer Show.

Andrew Cuomo

8:45 a.m. – A guest on Fox and Friends on Fox News.

Around 10 a.m. – Votes in Manhattan.

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Greets voters.

Curtis Sliwa

9:00 a.m. – Nancy Sliwa Votes – 72nd Street between Broadway and West End, press availability with Curtis and Nancy, with Nancy voting on the Protect Animals line, joined by special friends.

10:07 a.m. – WNYC, Brian Lehrer Show, Curtis calls in live.

11:00 a.m. – Columbus High School with Councilmember Kristy Marmorato, Christopher Columbus High School, 925 Astor Ave, Bronx.

Noon – P.S. 193Q Alfred J. Kennedy, 152-20 11th Ave, Whitestone.

1:00 p.m. – With City Council candidate Alicia Vaichunas and Queens County GOP Chairman Tony Nunziato, P.S. 049 Dorothy Bonawit Kole, 63-60 80th St, Middle Village.

2:00 p.m. – With Minority Leader Joann Ariola, P.S. 207 Rockwood Park, 159-15 88th St, Howard Beach.

3:00 p.m. – With Chairman Nunziato, Public School 114, 4-00 Beach 135th St, Belle Harbor.

4:00 p.m. – Staten Island activities, beginning at PS 55 (54 Osborne Street), and continuing later at PS 4 (200 Nedra Lane).

6:00 p.m. – St. Dominick's School with State Sen. Steve Chan, 2001 Bay Ridge Parkway.

7:00 p.m. – With George Sarantopoulos, PS 264 Bay Ridge Elementary School for the Arts, 371 89th St, Brooklyn.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Meet the candidates

Curtis Sliwa - Republican

The backstory:

Returning to the mayoral race after his 2021 defeat to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa brings his tough-on-crime message back to the Republican forefront. The Guardian Angels founder and outspoken radio host is banking on his core base in conservative outer-borough neighborhoods.

He has focused his campaign on public order and community-focused housing.

Andrew Cuomo - Independent

After conceding defeat in the Democratic primary, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has officially qualified to run as an independent in the general election, staging a late comeback that could reshape the race. Cuomo is presenting himself as a steady hand with deep experience, seeking to appeal to moderates, independents and disaffected Democrats wary of both Mamdani’s progressivism and Sliwa’s conservatism.

He has focused his campaign on restoring public safety and affordability. He calls for adding 5,000 officers to the NYPD and increasing patrols in subways and retail corridors.

Zohran Mamdani - Democrat

Zohran Mamdani stands out as a Democratic Socialist and a rising star in New York City politics. As a state assemblyman, Mamdani surged ahead on a fiercely progressive platform promising rent freezes, fare-free public transit, universal childcare, and an unprecedented push for public housing expansion.

His campaign is centered on housing, affordability and equity.

Election resources