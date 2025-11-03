When will we find out election results in New York City, New Jersey?

The Brief Polls close at 9 p.m. in New York and 8 p.m. in New Jersey on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Election officials say results could come quickly, with preliminary tallies expected by 10 p.m. Major races include the NYC mayoral race and the New Jersey governor’s race.



With voters turning out in record numbers for this year’s municipal elections, officials say results in New York City and New Jersey could come faster than usual — possibly within an hour after polls close Tuesday night.

Election Day results

According to the Board of Elections, preliminary vote totals could be released by 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, depending on turnout and the speed of tabulations at local precincts.

"I think we are going to know pretty soon how this shakes out in both cases," political strategist Zach Fink said Monday on Good Day New York.

In New York City, voters are deciding a mayoral race drawing national attention. Across the river, New Jersey voters are weighing in on a governor’s race that could set the tone for next year’s statewide contests.

Poll closing times

New York: Polls are open from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. statewide. Voters in New York City can confirm their polling places and sample ballots at Polls are open fromstatewide. Voters in New York City can confirm their polling places and sample ballots at vote.nyc/elections

New Jersey: Polls are open from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. statewide. Voting information and district maps are available at Polls are open fromstatewide. Voting information and district maps are available at nj.gov.

Early voting in both states wrapped up over the weekend, and election boards say turnout reached record highs for a local cycle, according to multiple reports.

What's next:

Official certification of results will take several days as absentee and provisional ballots are verified.

FOX 5 NY will have live election-night coverage and real-time results from both states.