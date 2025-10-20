2025 NYC voter guide: How, when to vote

The Brief New Yorkers will choose the city’s next mayor and other key officials, including public advocate, comptroller, borough presidents and City Council members, in the 2025 general election. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4 and early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 25, giving voters added flexibility to cast their ballots. Voters can cast their ballots in person, early or by mail.



New York City voters will head to the polls this week to choose their next mayor and other key leaders.

Here’s what New Yorkers need to know heading into the 2025 election cycle.

When is Election Day?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. across the five boroughs.

Voters can confirm their polling place by visiting the New York City Board of Elections website.

New Yorkers participate in early voting at a polling site in Brooklyn on October 29, 2024 in New York City. =(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Early voting runs from Saturday, Oct. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

During this period, registered voters can cast their ballots at designated early-voting sites, which may differ from their usual Election Day polling location.

Find your polling location here.

What you can do:

Voters can apply for a mail or absentee ballot online, by mail or in person.

The deadline to apply online or by mail is Oct. 25. The deadline to apply in person is Nov. 3, the day before Election Day.

Completed ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 4 or dropped off by 9 p.m. on Election Day at any polling site or Board of Elections office.

How do I check my registration or polling place?

Voters can confirm their registration status, address and polling site through the Board of Elections’ Find My Poll Site tool.

If you’ve moved recently, you must update your address with the Board of Elections by Oct. 20, to ensure you’re assigned to the correct district.

Registered voters do not need to show ID to vote, unless they did not provide identification with their registration.

First-time voters must provide identification either on or with their voter registration application.

If you have not provided ID by Election Day, you are still allowed to vote by affidavit ballot, but not using the poll site scanner.

Acceptable ID includes entering one of the following on your Voter Registration Application:

Driver's license number

Non-driver's ID number

Last four digits of your social security number

Other forms of documentation include:

Current and Valid Photo ID

Current Utility Bill

Bank Statement

Government Check or Paycheck

Government Document that shows Name and Address

Reviewing your sample ballot ahead of time can also help you navigate the choices quickly.

Voters across New York City will decide on a range of offices and ballot proposals in the general election.

The city’s mayoral race tops the ballot, alongside contests for public advocate, comptroller, borough president and City Council seats.

Voters will also select judges for the Civil Court in several districts.

The mayoral candidates include figures representing major and minor parties, such as the Democratic, Republican, Conservative, Working Families, and additional third-party lines.

View a sample ballot here :

Each contest allows voters to choose one candidate or write in a name of their own.

Beyond elected offices, New Yorkers will weigh in on six ballot proposals that could reshape city and state policies.

These include:

A proposal to allow an Olympic sports complex in Essex County on protected forest preserve land, contingent on adding new forest acreage elsewhere.

A charter amendment to fast-track affordable housing construction in underdeveloped districts.

A measure simplifying review for modest housing and infrastructure projects, reducing approval times.

A proposal to create an Affordable Housing Appeals Board, involving the City Council, borough presidents, and mayor.

A charter amendment to establish a single digital city map, modernizing planning operations.

A proposal to move local elections to presidential election years to increase voter participation

For more information about what’s on your ballot, including your specific district contests, click here.

How to track election results

