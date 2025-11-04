Live NYC mayoral election results

article

Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani will become the next mayor of New York City, AP projects. He will become the city’s first Muslim mayor and youngest person to fill the seat since 1982. The 34-year-old Mamdani, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

New York City mayor election results

What's at stake?

The race pits the party’s ascendant left against its old guard. Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist who stunned the establishment in June’s primary, now leads a campaign centered on affordability and housing reform. Cuomo, running as an independent after losing said primary, is courting moderate and Republican voters — including those swayed by President Donald Trump’s last-minute plea to back him over Sliwa.

This mayoral race is doubling as a national barometer of Democratic energy and identity — a battle between the progressive momentum symbolized by Mamdani and the centrist nostalgia represented by Cuomo.

With Democrats outnumbering Republicans six to one in the city, Mamdani entered Election Day as the favorite — but his challenge from a resurgent Cuomo and the enduring appeal of Sliwa’s law-and-order message make this one of the most unpredictable New York races in years.

Meet the candidates

Curtis Sliwa - Republican

The backstory:

Returning to the mayoral race after his 2021 defeat to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa brings his tough-on-crime message back to the Republican forefront. The Guardian Angels founder and outspoken radio host is banking on his core base in conservative outer-borough neighborhoods.

He has focused his campaign on public order and community-focused housing.

Andrew Cuomo - Independent

After conceding defeat in the Democratic primary, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo qualified to run as an independent in the general election, staging a late comeback that could reshape the race. Cuomo is presenting himself as a steady hand with deep experience, seeking to appeal to moderates, independents and disaffected Democrats wary of both Mamdani’s progressivism and Sliwa’s conservatism.

He has focused his campaign on restoring public safety and affordability. He calls for adding 5,000 officers to the NYPD and increasing patrols in subways and retail corridors.

Zohran Mamdani - Democrat

Zohran Mamdani stands out as a Democratic Socialist and a rising star in New York City politics. As a state assemblyman, Mamdani surged ahead on a fiercely progressive platform promising rent freezes, fare-free public transit, universal childcare, and an unprecedented push for public housing expansion.

His campaign is centered on housing, affordability and equity.

