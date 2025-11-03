Everything to know about Curtis Sliwa: Platform, experience, background

The Brief Once a street patrol leader who took on crime with his "Magnificent 13," Sliwa now hopes to become the next mayor of New York City. Known for his fiery rhetoric and populist energy, Sliwa has built a campaign around public safety, quality of life, and animal welfare, even creating a "Protect Animals" ballot line to reflect his advocacy. Despite low poll numbers and limited resources, Sliwa remains defiant, portraying himself as the voice of the outer boroughs and the only candidate willing to confront New York City’s toughest issues head-on.



Election Day is Tuesday, and Curtis Sliwa, the red-beret-wearing founder of the Guardian Angels and longtime New York City activist, is making his final push to win over voters.

Despite trailing far behind Democrat Zohran Mamdani and Independent Andrew Cuomo in nearly every poll, Sliwa is doubling down on his grassroots message, promising to clean up the streets, protect animals, and fight for the city’s overlooked outer boroughs.

(Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Now, the veteran community leader is banking on his decades of civic work and blue-collar credibility to pull off what would be one of the biggest upsets in modern New York political history.

Here's everything to know about the Republican mayoral candidate.

Curtis Sliwa polls

A Fox News poll conducted between Oct. 24–28 shows Democrat Zohran Mamdani leading with 47%, followed by Independent Andrew Cuomo at 31%, and Sliwa holding 15% support.

An Emerson College/PIX11/The Hill survey taken Oct. 25–27 paints a similar picture, with Mamdani ahead at 50%, Cuomo at 25%, and Sliwa earning 21% support, while 4% of voters remain undecided.

Who is Curtis Sliwa?

(Photo by Oliver Morris/Getty Images)

Sliwa is a longtime New York City activist and founder of the Guardian Angels, the 1970s nonprofit known for its volunteer crime-fighting patrols and signature red berets.

He frames himself as the only candidate focused on quality of life, public safety and representing what he calls "the outer boroughs." He's also a staunch animal welfare advocate.

While he says his rivals chase headlines, Sliwa shrugs off political debates as empty "back and forth" theater, saying they ignore the real problems: crime, fare evasion, garbage and homeless shelters.

"Did they discuss congestion pricing or the fact that we lose $8M in fare evasion?" Sliwa said in a recent interview with Good Day New York. "Who knows more about crime in this city and dealing with quality of life issues?"

Sliwa has received endorsements from all five of NYC’s Republican county parties, virtually placing him in a lane of his own for the upcoming primary race, according to The City.

Curtis Sliwa was born on March 26, 1954, in Brooklyn.

Sliwa, a Canarsie native, is famously known for creating the "Magnificent 13," a civilian group formed in the 1970s to fight violence on the streets. The group eventually evolved into the Guardian Angels by 1979.

Guardian leader Curtis Sliwa (L) speaks to a group of Guardian Angels 4/17 outside their Southeast Washington headquarters.

Unarmed but trained, members were required to study karate and understand the legal rules for citizens’ arrests before being deployed. Sliwa’s iconic red beret became a key part of the Guardian Angels’ uniform. He also built a decades-long radio career on WABC-AM, where he started in the 1990s, partly thanks to his early support of then Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Sliwa grew up in Brooklyn in a Catholic family of Polish and Italian descent. He was expelled from a Jesuit high school and, at just 15, made headlines for rescuing a family from a burning building, an early moment of recognition for his bravery. He was even invited to the White House to meet then President Richard Nixon, as a result.

On June 19, 1992, Sliwa was kidnapped and shot by two gunmen after entering a stolen taxi in Manhattan. He escaped by leaping through the front window of the moving cab and required surgery for internal injuries and leg wounds.

Federal prosecutors charged John A. Gotti, son of mob boss John Gotti, with ordering the attack in retaliation for comments Sliwa made on his radio show. After three mistrials, the charges were dropped, but jurors believed Gotti was involved. Prosecutors chose not to retry him. Sliwa later announced plans to seek damages in civil court.

Recent arrests

Police arrest former Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa at an anti-immigration protest held in front of NYC Mayor Eric Adams' residence in New York City, United States on August 27, 2023.

In August 2023, Sliwa and four others were arrested at an anti-illegal immigration rally outside Gracie Mansion. They faced misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstruction, but the Manhattan DA declined to prosecute.

Curtis Sliwa, Republican mayoral candidate for New York City, attends a protest against the New York City COVID-19 vaccine mandate outside Gracie Mansion in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

Public safety and policing

Sliwa wants to restore NYPD budget cuts, hire 7,000 officers citywide and deploy 500 undercover cops in the subways. He also supports bringing back qualified immunity and funding police by forcing institutions like MSG, NYU and Columbia to pay their share in property taxes.

Crime and quality of life

He calls for repealing the "City of Yes" zoning plan and blocking lithium-ion battery warehouses from being built in the outer boroughs. He also wants a cap on homeless and migrant shelters, saying: "Manage the ones you have."

Republican mayoral candidate, Curtis Sliwa, kisses his cat Gizmo, after voting on the Upper West Side on November 2, 2021 in New York City.

Sliwa created a separate "Protect Animals" ballot line and vows to crack down on animal abuse. "If you can’t vote for me as a Republican," he says, "you can vote for me on the Protect Animals line."

Housing and property rights

Sliwa wants to repeal 42-1A, which he says hurts small landlords. Sliwa also supports discretionary funding and says he’ll meet with every City Council member to hear district-specific concerns.

Outer Borough focus

Sliwa brands himself as "the outer borough mayor," saying Manhattan gets too much attention. With 46 years leading the Guardian Angels, he believes he’s uniquely equipped to tackle crime and restore order citywide.

Andrew Cuomo, New York City mayoral candidate, from left, Whitney Tilson, New York City mayoral candidate, Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, and Michael Blake, New York City mayoral candidate, during a mayoral Democratic primary debate

Curtis, at times, agrees with President Trump and at times, disagrees, and has consistently stated this throughout the years. In 2020, he did not vote for Trump; he voted for an Independent candidate. In 2024, he voted for Trump, according to his media director.

In an interview with Good Day, Sliwa said he wasn't "the Trump pick."

Curtis Sliwa is believed to have three children. He has mentioned his son Anthony on many occasions, especially after he survived a 2024 attack on the Upper East Side.

Sliwa is currently married to Nancy Regula, a New York attorney. The two have been married since 2018.

How to vote in NYC

Election Day, is Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. across the five boroughs.

Voters can confirm their polling place by visiting the New York City Board of Elections website.