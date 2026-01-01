Zohran Mamdani's inauguration: NYC street closures, how to attend and where to watch

The Brief Zohran Mamdani became mayor of New York City just after midnight Thursday, taking the oath of office at an historic, decommissioned subway station in Manhattan. On Thursday afternoon, Mamdani is set to host what his team calls the "Inauguration of a New Era." The event will feature a formal ceremony on the steps of City Hall, followed by a large block party along Broadway in the historic Canyon of Heroes.



Mamdani became mayor of New York City just after midnight Thursday, taking the oath of office at an historic, decommissioned subway station in Manhattan. Mamdani was sworn in as the first Muslim leader of America’s biggest city, placing his hand on a Quran as he took his oath.

The private ceremony, administered by New York Attorney General Letitia James, took place at the old City Hall station, one of the city’s original subway stops that is known for its stunning arched ceilings.

In Mamdani's first remarks as mayor, he said the old subway station was a "testament to the importance of public transit to the vitality, the health and the legacy of our city" as he announced the appointment of his new Department of Transportation commissioner, Mike Flynn.

Mamdani's inauguration

What we know:

The event will feature a formal ceremony on the steps of City Hall, followed by a large block party along Broadway in the historic Canyon of Heroes. Tens of thousands of people are expected, with designated viewing areas allowing the public to watch and participate.

The expanded celebration marks a departure from tradition. Past mayoral inaugurations were typically limited to about 4,000 ticketed guests inside City Hall Plaza.

For the first time, the public will also be invited to gather along Broadway for a citywide block party, a move organizers say is designed to make the inauguration accessible to all New Yorkers.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will deliver opening remarks, while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will deliver the oath of office.

What time is the inauguration?

Local perspective:

The swearing-in ceremony begins at 1 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to arrive between 11 a.m. and noon for the best viewing spots.

How to watch Mamdani inauguration

What you can do:

Tickets are not required, but RSVPs are required to attend in person or watch online. New Yorkers must register in advance to attend the in-person inauguration block party and or to watch the ceremony via the free livestream.

Registration for the in-person block party covers you and your household, with no need to register each person individually. Those who RSVP for the livestream will receive a viewing link on the day of the ceremony.

Where to watch

Liberty Street and Church Street

Liberty Street and Nassau Street

Additional viewing options

Mamdani's transition team will also host a separate viewing block party near City Hall Plaza, featuring large jumbotrons for live, in-person viewing. Registration is required for this event as well and, as with the main block party, covers you and your household.

NYC street closures

Big picture view:

The following streets will be closed at the discretion of the NYPD:

Location(s):

Broadway between Worth Street and Battery Place

Liberty Street between Church Street and Broadway

Additional Locations:

Broadway between Morris Street and Stone Street / Whitehall Street

State Street between Broadway and Pearl Street

Church Street between Chambers Street and Trinity Street

Trinity Street between Church Street and Battery Place

Theatre Alley between Beekman Street and Ann Street

Liberty Place between Maiden Lane and Liberty Street

Nassau Street between Spruce Street and Wall Street

Dutch Street between Fulton Street and John Street

William Street between Beekman Street and Wall Street

Gold Street between Frankfort Street and Liberty Street

Trimble Place between Thomas Street and Duane Street

Elk Street between Chamber Street and Reade Street

Worth Street between Lafayette Street and Church Street

Thomas Street between Church Street and Broadway

Duane Street between Church Street and Lafayette Street

Reade Street between Church Street and Center

Chamber Street between West Broadway and Center Street

Warren Street between West Broadway and Broadway

Murray Street between West Broadway and Broadway

Park Place between West Broadway and Broadway

Barclay Street between West Broadway and Broadway

Vesey Street between Church Street and Broadway

Fulton Street between Church Street and Broadway

Dey Street between Church Street and Broadway

Cortlandt Street between Church Street and Broadway

Cedar Street between Trinity Place and Broadway

Thames Street between Trinity Place and Broadway

Rector Street between Trinity Place and Broadway

Morris Street between Trinity Place and Broadway

Battery Place between Washington Street and Broadway

Center Street / Park Row between Chambers Street and Ann Street / Broadway

Frankfort Street between Park Row and Gold Street

Spruce Street between Park Row and Gold Street

Beekman Street between Park Row and Gold Street

Ann Street between Broadway and Gold Street

Fulton Street between Broadway and Gold Street

John Street between Broadway and Gold Street

Maiden Lane between Broadway and Liberty Street

Liberty Street between Broadway and Gold Street

Cedar Street between Broadway and Nassau Street

Pine Street between Broadway and William Street

Wall Street between Broadway and Pearl Street