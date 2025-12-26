Everything to know about the future first lady of NYC

article

The Brief At 28, Rama Duwaji is poised to become the first Gen Z and first Muslim first lady of New York City, stepping into a role that has largely been absent in modern city politics — and one she appears determined to shape on her own terms. While her husband, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, thrives in public life, Duwaji has remained largely out of view, building an international career as an animator, illustrator and ceramist. Shaped by a childhood spent between Texas, Brooklyn and Dubai, Duwaji’s work explores Syrian identity, displacement and humanitarian crises, using visual storytelling to engage politically and emotionally while maintaining a deliberate distance from traditional political visibility.



For the first time in years, New York City will have a first lady — a largely undefined role in modern city politics, shaped more by absence than precedent.

At 28, Duwaji is set to become the first Gen Z-er and the first Muslim to serve as first lady of New York City, a position that has not been consistently occupied in decades.

SKIP TO: LIST OF FIRSTS | WHO IS RAMA? | MEETING MAMDANI | POLITICAL STANCE

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani stands with his wife Rama Duwaji (L) after delivering remarks at his election night watch party at the Brooklyn Paramount on November 4, 2025 in the Brooklyn Expand

Why you should care:

Come January 2026, that title will belong to Rama Duwaji, an animator, illustrator and ceramist who has spent most of her adult life deliberately outside the spotlight, even as her husband, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, has built a political career rooted in visibility, public affection and relentless retail politics.

Big picture view:

Former mayors Michael Bloomberg and Ed Koch were unmarried during their tenures, and Mayor Eric Adams is single. There is little to no modern blueprint for the role she is about to inherit besides former first lady Chirlane McCray, who has been described as former mayor Bill de Blasio's "closest advisor."

And if Duwaji has her way, she may help redefine it, largely on her own terms.

Youngest first lady in New York City history: At 28, Duwaji will be the youngest person to hold the title.

Only the second first lady since 2001: The role has been largely absent in modern city politics, with long stretches led by unmarried mayors.

First Gen Z first lady: Her age places her in a generation rarely represented in top municipal leadership roles.

First Muslim first lady of New York City: A historic milestone in a city defined by its diversity.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 18: Rama Duwaji and Elvina Bukari attend Saint Heron Library's 'Azurest Blue' NYC Pick-Up Event at Surrogate's Court on November 18, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Saint Heron)

Family, education, career:

Rama Sawaf Duwaji, 28, was born in Houston, Texas, to Syrian Muslim parents from Damascus; her father is a software developer and her mother is a doctor.

She spent her childhood moving between Texas, Brooklyn and Dubai, relocating to the Middle East around age 9.

From an early age, she gravitated toward drawing, often sketching in class and using art as a form of comfort and expression.

Duwaji began her higher education at Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar before transferring to VCU’s main campus in Richmond, Virginia, to complete her undergraduate studies.

In 2024, she earned a master of fine arts in illustration as visual essay from the School of Visual Arts in New York City.

Duwaji and Mamdani met on the dating app Hinge in 2021, when he was serving in the New York State Assembly.

They became engaged in Oct. 2024 and held a private nikah ceremony two months later.

According to the Mamdani campaign, they celebrated their engagement with a small family gathering in Dubai, where Duwaji’s family lives, before having a civil ceremony in New York City.

The couple married quietly in Feb. 2025 in a civil ceremony at New York City Hall, with a close friend serving as their only witness.

In July, they held a wedding celebration in Uganda, Mamdani’s birth country. Friends who attended were given one rule: no phones.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Democratic Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, speaks to reporters before voting at The Frank Sinatra School of the Arts on November 04, 2025 in the Queens borough of New York City. Voters in Expand

Despite intense public curiosity following Mamdani’s victory in the 2025 mayoral election, relatively little is known about Duwaji by design.

Prior to the election win in October, she declined all press after the primary, including an interview for a New York Times article, explaining that the attention was new to her.

Mamdani’s campaign declined to comment at the time on her decision not to participate in public election events or what her role might look like should he win.

That distance from public life stands in contrast to Mamdani’s political persona.

The mayor-elect is widely described as affectionate, accessible and deeply protective of his wife, even as he embraces the demands of campaigning and governance.

Duwaji, by contrast, has managed to remain largely silent.

Duwaji’s work has appeared in The New Yorker, The Washington Post and at institutions including the BBC, Apple and Tate Modern.

Her illustrations often depict intimate scenes of Middle Eastern life, layered with themes of displacement with social and political commentary.

One of her most widely recognized projects dates back to 2020, when she illustrated the animated music video for Egyptian American rapper Felukah’s song "I Won’t Wait." The piece blended fluid animation with political undertones.

"I believe everyone has a responsibility to speak out against injustice," she told Yung, a magazine based in the Middle East and Africa, in an April interview. "And art has such an ability to spread it."

While she seems to avoids the press, Duwaji does speak publicly through her own platforms.

In August, following Israeli strikes that killed Anas al-Sharif, a 28-year-old Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist in Gaza, she shared an animation on Instagram featuring a metal chain encircling a quote: "I urge you to not let chains silence you or borders hold you back." The post ended with a Palestinian flag and the words "end the genocide."

Her work has also addressed humanitarian crises in Sudan and Lebanon.

When does Rama become first lady?

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 4: Zohran Mamdani and his wife Rama Duwaji cast their votes at a polling station in Astoria, Queens, on Election Day in New York City, United States, on November 4, 2025. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Imag Expand

Mamdani will be inaugurated on January 1, 2026, succeeding Mayor Eric Adams.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place on the steps of City Hall at 1 p.m.

Attorney General Letitia James will administer the oath of office to the mayor-elect at midnight on Jan. 1, joined by Mamdani’s family.

Later that day, Sen. Bernie Sanders will swear in the mayor-elect during a public inauguration ceremony that will be open to all New Yorkers, according to Mamdani's transition team.

Rama and Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani are expected to move into Gracie Mansion sometime after the inauguration.