Inside Mamdani’s transition team: List of officials

As New York City mayor Eric Adams prepares to leave City Hall, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is assembling what he has called a "new era" of leadership.

What we know:

With the clock ticking toward his midnight swearing-in Thursday, Mamdani announced Monday that he will keep several department heads from the Adams administration, even as key roles, including deputy mayor for operations, schools chancellor and transportation commissioner, remain vacant.

So far, Mamdani’s team includes a mix of new faces and holdovers.

Why you should care:

Turnover plagued the Adams administration, particularly midway through the term, underscoring the uncertainty ahead.

When does Mamdani become mayor?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani stands with his wife Rama Duwaji (L) after delivering remarks at his election night watch party at the Brooklyn Paramount on November 4, 2025 in the Brooklyn Expand

Mamdani will be sworn in as New York City’s next mayor on Jan. 1.

He has opted to retain several current commissioners and senior officials, including Dr. Mitchell Katz at Health and Hospitals, Dr. Jason Graham as chief medical examiner, Mir Bashar as chief administrative officer and Michael Garner as chief business diversity officer.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Chairman and Medical Director Dr. Franco M. Muggia, and Public Health and Service Award recipient Dr. Mitchell Katz speak onstage at the 2019 Innovation Gala Dedicated To NYC's First Responders, Health Equity And Inn Expand

Here’s a running list of key players who will be part of the Mamdani administration:

Dean Fuleihan, First Deputy Mayor

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2025/11/10: Dean Fuleihan attends Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani press availability at Roosevelt House at Hunter College as he introduces first two appointments for his incoming administration: Dean Fuleihan as First Deputy Mayo Expand

At 74, Fuleihan brings decades of City Hall experience after serving as first deputy mayor and budget director under Bill de Blasio.

His institutional knowledge is seen as a strategic counterbalance to concerns about Mamdani’s youth and inexperience.

Elle Bisgaard-Church, Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 21: Elle Bisgaard-Church, New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's chief adviser attends a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Mamdani in the Oval Office of the White House on November 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. Expand

At 34, Bisgaard-Church is Mamdani’s closest adviser and previously served as his Assembly chief of staff and campaign manager.

A Democratic Socialists of America member, she represents continuity with the team that helped build Mamdani’s political rise.

Jessica Tisch, Police Commissioner

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 19: New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, center, right, and New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, center left, walk to the New York City Police Memorial, on November 19, 2025 in New York City. Mayor-elect Zohr Expand

Tisch is a 17-year city bureaucrat and three-time commissioner who is staying on despite policy differences with Mamdani.

Both say they are committed to working together to improve public safety.

Jahmila Edwards, Head of Intergovernmental Affairs

A longtime leader within District Council 37, the city’s largest municipal union, Edwards will manage relationships with local, state and federal officials.

She most recently served as the union’s associate director and previously worked at the city Department of Education.

Sherif Soliman, Budget Director

Soliman comes to the role from CUNY, where he served as senior vice chancellor for budget and finance and chief financial officer. He will lead the Office of Management and Budget as the city faces mounting deficits. Soliman has served under mayors Eric Adams, Bill de Blasio and Michael Bloomberg.

Leila Bozorg, Deputy Mayor for Housing and Planning

Leila Bozorg, incoming deputy mayor for housing and planning, during an announcement in the Staten Island borough of New York, US, on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani appointed Leila Bozorg as the deputy mayor for housing an Expand

Bozorg most recently served as executive director of housing under Mayor Eric Adams.

A veteran civil servant, she played a key role in passing the "City of Yes" for housing rezoning and brings extensive city and federal housing experience.

Julie Su, Deputy Mayor for Economic Justice

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 09: Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on May 09, 2024 in Washington, DC. Su testified before the Labor, Health and Human Ser Expand

Su is the former acting U.S. secretary of labor under President Joe Biden and a former California labor secretary. New to New York City, she will oversee worker protections, labor enforcement and small business agencies in a newly created role.

Sam Levine, Department of Consumer and Worker Protection Commissioner

Zohran Mamdani, mayor-elect of New York, left, and Sam Levine, incoming commissioner of the New York Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, during an announcement in New York, US, on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Mamdani announced he was appointing S Expand

Levine is the former director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Consumer Protection and worked closely with FTC Chair Lina Khan, a co-chair of Mamdani’s transition team. His portfolio will include cracking down on wage theft and labor abuses.

Lillian Bonsignore, Fire Commissioner

FDNY EMS Chief Lillian Bonsignore speaks during a press conference after a bunting ceremony at EMS Station 49 on Oct. 30, 2022, in the Queens brough of New York City. (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Bonsignore retired from the FDNY in 2022 after three decades as an EMT and as chief of the EMS division.

She will become the department’s second female and first openly gay fire commissioner.

Steve Banks, Corporation Counsel

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2016/03/23: NYC human resources commissioner Steve Banks. Mayor de Blasio joined with members of his administration, the city council & healthcare professionals to discuss the need for fundi Expand

Steve Banks, a former Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison attorney, will lead the New York City Law Department as corporation counsel.

Mamdani announced Tuesday that Banks will take on the role. Banks joined Paul Weiss in 2022 after nearly eight years as commissioner of the New York City Department of Social Services under former Mayor Bill de Blasio. Before that, he spent three decades at the Legal Aid Society, including as its attorney-in-chief.

Helen Arteaga, Deputy Mayor of Health and Human Services

Credit: NYC Health + Hospitals

Elmhurst Hospital CEO Helen Arteaga will serve as deputy mayor for health and human services. Arteaga previously spent 15 years as an assistant vice president at Urban Health Plan Inc. before joining Elmhurst in 2021.