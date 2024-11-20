Adams appoints Jessica Tisch as NYPD's second female commissioner

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Jessica Tisch as the new NYPD commissioner, effective Monday, following weeks of rumors.

Tisch will make history as the second female to serve in this role, following Commissioner Keechant Sewell, who was appointed by Adams as the first female commissioner in the department's 179-year history.

"I am confident that Commissioner Tisch will effectively lead the greatest police department in the world and continue to deliver the safety and peace of mind New Yorkers deserve," Mayor Adams said on Wednesday.

He also expressed thanked Interim Police Commissioner Thomas Donlon for his service over the past two months, adding, "I look forward to having him serve in his new role," although it remains unclear what position Donlon will assume next.

Who is Jessica Tisch?

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Information Technology Jessica Tisch displays the new digital fingerprinting scanner that will be issued to police officers.

Tisch brings a wealth of experience to her new role.

She joined the Department of Sanitation in April 2022 after more than a decade at the NYPD.

As Deputy Commissioner of Information Technology at the NYPD, Tisch focused on enhancing public safety and communication systems. She also served as the Commissioner for the Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications, where she led the city's IT response during the pandemic.

"I worked at the NYPD for 12 years, I love that agency," Tisch told GOOD DAY NY in September.

Tisch is a lifelong New Yorker and a graduate of Harvard College, Harvard Law School, and Harvard Business School.