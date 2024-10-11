Jessica Tisch on possibly being tapped for NYC police commissioner

Sources tell FOX 5's Morgan McKay that NYPD Police Commissioner Tom Donlon's office has been emptied, fueling rumors of Jessica Tich stepping in as his replacement.

When asked if she would accept the position as police commissioner in a Sept. 16 appearance on GOOD DAY, Tisch said working for the department of sanitation was her "dream job," despite spending over a decade with the NYPD.

Interim NYPD commissioner Tom Donlon could be stepping down: sources

After just 10 days on the job, Donlon's home was searched by the feds, which he said had to do with a matter from 20 years ago.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams named Thomas Donlon as interim police commissioner on Sept. 13 following Edward Caban's resignation.

City Hall has not confirmed whether Donlon is stepping down, but insists he is one of the many contenders in the running to be the permanent NYPD Commissioner.

They took materials that came into my possession approximately 20 years ago and are unrelated to my work with the New York City Police Department," Donlon said in a statement.

The previous police commissioner, Edward Caban, resigned after federal authorities seized his electronic devices as part of an investigation that also involved his brother, a former police officer.

Who is Jessica Tisch?

ONE POLICE PLAZA, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES - 2016/02/23: NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Information Technology Jessica Tisch displays the new digital fingerprinting scanner that will be issued to police officers. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police C

Commissioner Jessica Tisch joined the Department of Sanitation in April 2022 after over a decade at the NYPD.

As Deputy Commissioner of Information Technology at the NYPD, Tisch focused on strengthening public safety and communication. She also served as the Commissioner for the Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications where she launched the city's IT response during the pandemic.

"I worked at the NYPD for 12 years, I love that agency," Tisch told GOOD DAY in Sept.

Who is Ben Tucker?

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2020/09/25: NYC Police Department First Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker attends Harlem Mothers Stop Another Violent End (SAVE) commemorates National Day of Remembrance for victims of murder. (Photo by Stev

Another name that's been floating around is Brooklyn native and longtime NYPD official Benjamin Tucker.

Under former Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, Tucker served as the department's first deputy commissioner from 2024 to 2021.

Prior to that, Benjamin served various roles from assistant director of the civilian complaint review board, deputy assistant director for law enforcement services over the course of nearly 50 years.

Adams says he will announce a new police commissioner "soon."