Adams and Mamdani make competing FDNY appointments: What this means

The Brief Mayor Eric Adams and Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani announced dueling fire commissioner appointments within minutes, creating an unusual split-screen moment during the transition of power. Mamdani selected Lillian Bonsignor, a Bronx-born former FDNY EMS chief, who would become the city’s first openly gay fire commissioner and the second woman to lead the department. Adams defended naming longtime FDNY member Mark Guerra for the final week of his term, while Mamdani brushed off the move and emphasized continuity ahead of his inauguration.



In a rare political split screen, Mayor Eric Adams and Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani announced competing appointments for New York City fire commissioner within minutes of each other on Tuesday, underscoring an unusual and tense transition of power.

What we know:

Mamdani, who takes office next week, named Lillian Bonsignor, a veteran emergency medical services leader, as his choice to lead the Fire Department of New York. Adams, whose term ends days later, announced Mark Guerra as fire commissioner for the final week of his administration.

Who is Lillian Bonsignor?

FDNY EMS Chief Lillian Bonsignore speaks during a press conference after a bunting ceremony at EMS Station 49 on Oct. 30, 2022, in the Queens brough of New York City. (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Bonsignor, 56, was born and raised in the Bronx and would become the city’s first openly gay fire commissioner and the second woman to lead the department, following Laura Kavanagh.

She previously served as FDNY’s chief of EMS and led the city’s emergency medical response during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bonsignor came out of retirement to accept the role.

While she does not have a firefighting background, Bonsignor emphasized her decades of experience in emergency medical services.

"I know what the firefighters need, and I can translate that to this administration, who’s willing to listen," she said. "I know what EMS needs. I have been EMS for 30-plus years. And now you have a commissioner that could start an IV."

Who is Mark Guerra?

Why you should care:

About 30 minutes before Mamdani’s announcement, Adams held his own news conference to name Guerra, 63, a longtime FDNY member who joined the department in 1988. A spokesperson for the mayor said the timing was not intended to overshadow Mamdani’s announcement.

What they're saying:

Adams rejected suggestions that the move was political.

"Activities that take place in the police department and all of our public safety apparatus don’t go on holiday," Adams said. "They don’t stop."

The other side:

Mamdani brushed off the dueling announcements, noting that Adams remains mayor until the end of his term.

"Lillian’s light is one that can’t be dimmed by anything else that takes place," Mamdani said. "The mayor is free to continue to be the mayor until the end of this year and make decisions as such."

Mamdani also said he will retain Sanitation Commissioner Javier Lojan and Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iskell on an interim basis, citing the need for continuity during the winter season.

Will Adams attend Mamdani's inauguration?

What's next:

It remains unclear whether Adams will attend Mamdani’s inauguration.

Mamdani said the mayor has been invited.