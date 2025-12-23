Expand / Collapse search

Mamdani announces new FDNY Commissioner

By
Published  December 23, 2025 3:28pm EST
Zohran Mamdani
FOX 5 NY
FULL: Mamdani's new DCWP Commissioner

FULL: Mamdani's new DCWP Commissioner

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani introduces his new Commissioner of the city's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.

The Brief

    • New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani named the retired Chief of EMS Operations as the new FDNY Commissioner.
    • Bonsignore is the second woman to lead the FDNY in its history; former Commissioner Laura Kavanagh is the first.

NEW YORK - New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani named the retired Chief of EMS Operations as the new FDNY Commissioner.

Mamdani's FDNY Commissioner

What we know:

Lillian Bonsignore, who served with the FDNY for 34 years before retiring in 2022, formerly served as the Chief of EMS Operations.

Bonsignore is the second woman to lead the FDNY in its history; former Commissioner Laura Kavanagh is the first.

Her appointment comes a month after former Commissioner Robert Tucker announced his resignation, which came less than one day after Mamdani won the mayoral election.

Outgoing FDNY commissioner breaks silence as mayor-elect Mamdani orders widespread resignations

Outgoing FDNY commissioner breaks silence as mayor-elect Mamdani orders widespread resignations

According to multiple reports, Mamdani has asked for the resignations of 179 staffers currently working under Mayor Eric Adams — a sweeping move that underscores his intent to install a new team and reset city leadership. FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses has the details.

Tucker officially left his post on Dec. 19. 

The Source: This article includes reporting from FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay.

Zohran MamdaniPoliticsNew York City