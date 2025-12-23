Mamdani announces new FDNY Commissioner

The Brief New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani named the retired Chief of EMS Operations as the new FDNY Commissioner. Bonsignore is the second woman to lead the FDNY in its history; former Commissioner Laura Kavanagh is the first.



New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani named the retired Chief of EMS Operations as the new FDNY Commissioner.

Mamdani's FDNY Commissioner

What we know:

Lillian Bonsignore, who served with the FDNY for 34 years before retiring in 2022, formerly served as the Chief of EMS Operations.

Bonsignore is the second woman to lead the FDNY in its history; former Commissioner Laura Kavanagh is the first.

Her appointment comes a month after former Commissioner Robert Tucker announced his resignation, which came less than one day after Mamdani won the mayoral election.

Tucker officially left his post on Dec. 19.