FDNY commissioner explains why he’s leaving as Mamdani asks 170+ people to resign: report

The Brief Outgoing FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker says ideological differences with the incoming administration and unfinished business factored into his decision to resign effective December 19. Mayor-elect Zoran Mamdani has requested resignations from 179 Adams staffers and raised more than $2 million from 25,000 donors to accelerate his transition ahead of Jan.1. Mamdani faces an early test in deciding whether to approve a 16% pay raise for the mayor and City Council, a move supported by some of his allies but potentially at odds with his affordability agenda.



Outgoing FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker is speaking publicly for the first time about why he’s stepping down, as mayor-elect Zoran Mamdani begins an aggressive reshaping of City Hall ahead of his Jan. 1 inauguration.

"Ideologically, there’s no doubt that the mayor and I disagree on some very fundamental things to me." — Outgoing FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker

What we know:

Tucker, who submitted his resignation earlier this month, will leave his post on Dec. 19.

Who will be the next FDNY commissioner?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Commissioner of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Robert S. Tucker speaks to New York City Mayor Eric Adams at the FDNY memorial wall during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memoria Expand

The Adams administration has not yet announced who will serve as acting commissioner to bridge the gap until Mamdani takes office.

In an interview, Tucker acknowledged both unfinished business and a widening ideological rift.

Dig deeper:

"I don’t want to leave as much unfinished business as I am leaving, but I thought it was the right time to depart," Tucker said. "Ideologically, there’s no doubt that the mayor and I disagree on some very fundamental things to me."

Tucker, who is Jewish, has faced scrutiny in recent months amid shifting political dynamics within the Adams administration and the incoming Mamdani coalition.

Mamdani asks for 179 resignations as transition accelerates

By the numbers:

According to multiple reports, Mamdani has asked for the resignations of 179 staffers currently working under Mayor Eric Adams, a sweeping move that underscores his intent to install a new team and reset city leadership.

The mayor-elect’s transition team announced that in fewer than 20 days, it has raised more than $2 million toward its $4 million goal. More than 25,000 donors have contributed an average of about $75. The funds will support resume vetting, payroll for current transition staff, and inauguration costs.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: FDNY Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker speaks during a World Trade Center Memorial Wall dedication at the FDNY Headquarters on September 09, 2025 in New York City. Adams attended a ceremony for FDNY first responders w Expand

Mamdani said Monday that the transition is designed to ensure his administration can begin governing immediately.

"New Yorkers are rightfully an impatient people," Mamdani said. "We want this transition to be a time where we can do the work of preparation so that Jan. 1 is not the day where I’m asking myself, I wonder who’s going to be my first deputy mayor. I wonder who’s going to be running my OMB…"

He noted the team is still reviewing 70,000 applications submitted through the transition portal.

NYC City council bill to raise salaries for the mayor, members

What's next:

One of Mamdani’s first major decisions could be whether to sign a City Council bill that would raise salaries for both the mayor and council members by 16 percent. Several of Mamdani’s closest allies in the Council support the measure.

The decision could prove politically delicate for the mayor-elect, who campaigned on affordability and easing the financial burden on working New Yorkers. Mamdani has not said whether he would approve the bill if it reaches his desk.

For now, the incoming administration continues to focus on staffing and fundraising, as City Hall braces for a major shift in leadership in just over a month.