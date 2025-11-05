FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker announces resignation

The Brief FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker has announced his resignation. Mayor Eric Adams appointed Tucker in August 2024. Tucker's announcement comes less than a day after New York City elected Zohran Mamdani as its next mayor.



FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker announced his resignation on Wednesday.

What we know:

Tucker will resign as fire commissioner in December.

It was not immediately clear why Tucker is resigning, but his announcement comes less than a day after NYC elected Zohran Mamdani its next mayor.

The backstory:

Mayor Eric Adams appointed Tucker to the role in August 2025, shortly after the previous commissioner, Laura Kavanagh, also resigned.

Tucker grew up in Manhattan, and before becoming commissioner, he worked as a special assistant to then Queens District Attorney Richard Brown before joining T&M USA, a private security firm.

What they're saying:

Mayor Adams praised Tucker's tenure, saying he "led the Fire Department of the City of New York with courage, passion, and a sincere dedication to public safety," adding that the city is "incredibly grateful for Commissioner Tucker's service and look forward to seeing what he'll do next."

What's next:

According to the New York Post, Tucker will return to T&M after he steps down. He worked as a special assistant to then Queens District Attorney Richard Brown before joining T&M USA, a private security firm.