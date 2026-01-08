Free child care for toddlers? What to know about NYC’s new '2-Care' program

The Brief New York plans to expand free and affordable child care, including launching free care for two-year-olds in New York City and strengthening the city’s 3K program. The proposal could lower costs and expand access for tens of thousands of New York City families, where child care expenses often rival rent. The plan moves forward as federal funding remains uncertain following a funding freeze ordered by President Trump.



The fate of major child care funding hangs in the balance for New Yorkers following a federal funding freeze ordered by President Donald Trump, even as state and city leaders move forward with an ambitious plan to expand free and affordable child care across New York.

Now, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani say they are moving forward with a joint plan to expand free and affordable child care in New York City.

Did Trump freeze child care funding? Yes.

The backstory:

The Trump administration’s move to tighten oversight of the $12 billion Child Care and Development Fund — a key federal program that helps subsidize child care for low-income families — has raised concerns among New York child care providers and families who rely on the aid.

The fund supports care for about 1.4 million children nationwide, including tens of thousands in New York.

Administration officials have cited allegations of fraud, without providing details, and are now requiring states to submit additional documentation before receiving the federal money.

Free child care for 2-year-olds explained

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced a sweeping investment aimed at delivering universal child care for children under five statewide, including a new partnership with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to launch free child care for 2-year-olds in the city and strengthen the existing 3K program.

If fully implemented, the plan would significantly expand access to free or low-cost care for New York City families, where child care costs remain among the highest in the nation and access to early childhood programs has been uneven across neighborhoods.

Dig deeper:

Under the proposal, New York City would roll out a new "2-Care" program offering free child care for two-year-olds, beginning in high-need areas as early as 2026 and expanding citywide over four years. The state would fully fund the program’s first two years. Hochul and Mamdani also pledged to stabilize and expand the city’s 3K program with the goal of achieving universal access.

Hochul said the broader statewide plan would provide affordable child care to nearly 100,000 additional children through a mix of universal pre-K expansion, new community-based care programs and broader eligibility for child care subsidies.

"There’s one thing that every family in New York can agree on — the cost of child care is simply too high," Hochul said in a statement, calling the initiative a key step toward making the state more affordable for working families.

Local perspective:

For New York City families, the proposal could bring:

Earlier access to free child care, including care for two-year-olds

Lower out-of-pocket costs, as child care expenses often rival rent

More consistent availability of seats in public programs like 3K

Mamdani said the state-city partnership could reshape how government supports working families.

Statewide, Hochul’s plan would also:

Guarantee pre-K access for all four-year-olds by the 2028-29 school year

Increase funding for pre-K seats to at least $10,000 per child

Expand child care subsidies, with most eligible families paying no more than $15 per week

Raise income eligibility to about $114,000 for a family of four

The proposal includes additional measures such as creating a new Office of Child Care and Early Education, piloting community-based care programs outside New York City, expanding the early childhood workforce, and increasing the child and dependent care tax credit.

State officials acknowledged that federal funding uncertainty could affect long-term implementation, particularly as programs expand in New York City, but said the plan provides a roadmap to broaden child care access for families across the state.