Mamdani, Trump to meet for the first time today | LIVE updates

President Donald Trump and New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani are expected to meet on Friday in the Oval Office, the first face-to-face between the two since Mamdani’s election victory.

The two are expected to discuss the city’s affordability crisis, public safety and economic security.

11:30 a.m. | Trump says 'I think it'll be quite civil'

In an interview with Fox News Radio Friday morning, President Trump said he expects his meeting with Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani to be "quite civil." "I think we’ll get along fine," Trump said. "Look, we’re looking for the same thing — we want to make New York strong." The president acknowledged that Mamdani "has a different philosophy," but credited the mayor-elect for running "a good race." When asked about Mamdani’s past criticisms of him, Trump shrugged off the tension with a smile, saying, "I’m a little hard, too, in all fairness."

Around 10:30 a.m. | Mayor-elect arrives

8:39 a.m. | Mayor-elect posts selfie

What time is the meeting?

The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. EST.

Are cameras allowed inside the Oval Office?

It was not immediately clear whether cameras would be allowed into the meeting. Trump's daily schedule said it would be private, but the president often invites a small "pool" of reporters in at the last minute.

The backstory:

The Oval Office meeting, announced earlier this week by the president, marks the first face-to-face between the two leaders following a contentious campaign season. Trump had previously referred to Mamdani as a "communist" and "a threat to democracy," but both sides have since signaled a willingness to work together on key issues affecting New Yorkers.

A spokesperson for the mayor-elect said earlier in the week that the meeting would focus on the priorities that defined Mamdani’s campaign: "public safety, economic security, and the affordability agenda that over one million New Yorkers voted for just two weeks ago."

Big picture view:

The meeting also follows Mamdani’s decision to retain Jessica Tisch as New York City’s police commissioner, a move aimed at maintaining stability in the NYPD’s leadership as the new administration transitions into office.

Mamdani said he plans to press the president on policies that impact the cost of living in New York. Meanwhile, a senior Trump administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe internal discussions said Trump had not put a lot of thought into planning the meeting with the incoming mayor, but said Trump’s threats to block federal dollars from flowing to New York remained on the table.