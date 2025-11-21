Trump, Mamdani meet in the Oval Office l WATCH the full debrief

The Brief President Trump and New York City mayor-elect Mamdani met in the Oval Office on Friday. "We’ve just had a great meeting. A really good, very productive meeting," the president said. The meeting came just days after Mamdani announced he would keep Jessica Tisch as NYPD commissioner.



On Friday, President Donald Trump and New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani met in the Oval Office for the first time.

After the meeting, both the president and the mayor-elect described the conversation as productive and focused on shared priorities.

President Trump: Well, thank you very much. We've just had a great meeting. A really good, very productive meeting. We have one thing in common we want is,, city of ours that we love to do very well. And I wanted to congratulate the mayor. He really ran an incredible race against, you know, a lot of smart people starting with the early primaries against some very tough people, very smart people. And he beat them and he beat them easily. And I congratulated him and we talked about some things in very strong common, like housing and getting housing built and, food and prices. And the price of oil is coming way down, that anything I do is going to be good for New York if I can get prices down, it's good for New York. And we've got them down way down from from last year. We have, as you know, I've been saying to a lot of people, Walmart said that Thanksgiving this year is exactly 25% less than last year. So that's good for New York, good for everybody. But I just want to congratulate I think you're going to have hopefully a really great mayor and the better he does, the happier I am. I will say there's no difference in party, there's no difference in anything. And we're going to be helping him, to make everybody's dream come true, having a strong and very safe New York. And congratulations, Mr. Mayor. Thank you, Mr. President. Thank you I appreciate it. Please. [15:39:40][81.6]

Zohran Mamdani: The 8.5 million people who call our city their home, who are struggling to afford life in the most expensive city in the United States of America. We spoke about rent. We spoke about groceries, we spoke about utilities. We spoke about the different ways in which people are being pushed out. And I appreciated the time with the president. I appreciated the conversation. I look forward to working together to deliver that affordability for New Yorkers.

President Trump Thank you very much. Any questions?

Reporter: Please come from Steven Nelson from the New York Post. I think a question for you. And then also one for sure. For you, you referred to Mr. North on his comments. He described why you feel that way and also wouldn't do anything to stop him from arresting Prime Minister Netanyahu.

President Trump: Your well, we didn't discuss your second part of the question. And on your first part, I mean, he's got views that a little out there, but who knows? And then we'll get to see what works or he's going to change also, we all change. I change a lot. Change a lot from when I first came to office. It's now quite a while ago, quite a while. My first term was great. We had the greatest economy in the history of our country. We're doing even better now. We're doing much better now than we did even the first term. And I can tell you, some of my views have changed. And, we we had discussions on something. I'm not going to discuss what they were, but, that I feel very confident that he can do a very good job. I think I think he's going to be I think he is going to surprise some conservative people, actually, and some very liberal people. He won't surprise him because they already like him. Mr. Mouth.

Reporter: It sounds like you had a lot of discussion, but just days ago you referred to President Trump as a desperate betray the country. He said I would be his worst nightmare and accused him of having a fascist agenda. Are you planning to retract these remarks in order to improve your relationship?

Zohran Mamdani:I think both President Trump and I, we are very clear about our positions and our views. And what I really appreciate about the president is that the meeting that we had focused not on places of disagreement, which there are many, and also focused on the shared purpose that we have in serving new Yorkers. And frankly, that is something that could transform the lives of the 8.5 million people who are currently struggling under a cost of living crisis, with 1 in 4 living in poverty. And the meeting came back again and again to what it could look like to lift those New Yorkers out of struggle and start to deliver them a city that they could do more than just struggle to afford it, but actually start to live in it.

President Trump:And I've been called much worse than a despot. And so it's,, it's not that insulting, but maybe I think it'll change his mind after we get to working together. Yes, please.

Reporter:Good bye. I would like to ask you a question about the got here. Said that his. That is not in a good position. And about, how is this line that unresolved after that? And so, you know, given your assessment today, what do you say for the debate today? If the. Yeah the vote on and but in your next move to push for this, chair.

President Trump: Well, we are pushing for a total disarmament of Hamas and frankly, everybody else. And we actually have peace in the Middle East. As you know, the king of Saudi Arabia just left yesterday. We had some great meetings, and he's, made a contribution toward the United States, have more than $1 trillion. We have now over $20 trillion coming into no country has ever had anything like that. Not even close. If you go to 2 trillion or 1 trillion, it's a lot. We have 20 or $21 trillion., I think that, Hezbollah has been a problem in Lebanon and big problem. We're working with Lebanon. We're working with everybody in the Middle East. That's another thing I think we have in common. We want to see peace in the Middle East. And we actually have now, for the first time, peace in the Middle East after 3000 years. And now we're going to refine it. And I think you're going to see some very positive things happen.

Reporter: But I haven't been usher.

President Trump: I would I would do that. Absolutely. And if the mayor would like to be here for that meeting, because I know he feels very strongly, I think you feel very, very strongly about peace in the Middle East because.

Zohran Mamdani: We desperately want it. And that's something that I shared with the president that when I spoke to New Yorkers who had voted for the president last November on Hillside Avenue and Fordham Road, I asked them why. I heard again and again two major reasons. One was that they wanted an end to forever wars. They wanted an end to the taxpayer dollars. We had funding violations of human rights, and they wanted to address the cost of living crisis. And I appreciated the chance to discuss both of those things, he said.

President Trump: A lot of my voters actually voted for him.

Zohran Mamdani: One in ten.

President Trump: And I'm okay with that. I'll do that. I'll sign it, give it to me. I started in a minute. That's that's pretty good, Mr. President.

Reporter: Mr. president, president Bush threatened to send federal troops to New York City. You both have differences when it comes to Ice agents, right? New York City, I understand why you called Ice a rogue government entity. I wonder how you reconcile your differences on both of those issues.

President Trump: Well, I think we're going to work them out. And I think that, if we have known murderers and known drug dealers and some very bad people, you know, we want to get them out and the mayor wants to have, we discussed this at great length, actually, maybe more than anything else. He wants to have a safe New York. Ultimately, a safer New York is going to be a great New York if it's not safe, no matter how well we do with pricing and with, anything else we can talk about, anything you want. If you don't have safe streets, it's not going to be a success. So we're going to work together. We're going to make sure that if there are horrible people there, we want to get them out. I think he wants to get them out maybe more than I do. So we'll work together. We discussed it at great length. Yes.

Reporter:You have two questions. If I won't be, is president really saying the second. The first quote from the mayor is that I think you'll face coming from different parts of the political perspective. Okay. So I just wanted to what extent, the president's campaign style, his techniques, his social media has inspired any part of your campaign?

Zohran Mamdani: Well, I actually told the president that you know, so much of the focus of our campaign has been on the cost of living crisis. And when we asked those New Yorkers who had voted for the president, when we saw an increase in his numbers in New York City, that came back to the same issue cost of living, cost of living, cost of living. And they spoke about the cost of groceries, the cost of rent, the cost of con ed, the cost of childcare and too often, politicians are looking to lecture to New Yorkers what they should care about, as opposed to listen. And when we spoke to those voters who voted for President Trump, we heard them speak about cost of living. We focused on that same cost of living. And that's where I am really looking forward to delivering for New Yorkers, in partnership with the president, on the affordability agenda. And if I may, and I think we have to work a little bit.

President Trump: We talked about Con Edison. We have to work a little bit in getting the prices because, you know, we've gotten fuel prices way down, but it hasn't shown up in con Edison. And we're going to have to talk to them. You know, if, if, if we're saying sending them fuel at a much lower price than it was a year ago, which is true, we have to get con Edison just said lowering their rates. Absolutely.

Reporter: And they can make, last week he told me, do you have your plans to save $5 million? You had to speak to Prime Minister Starmer as well. Is there any progress, any updates?

President Trump: Well, we get along very well with, the Prime Minister. We made a deal with UK. I like him, he's a fine person. And, you know, I think they have some big energy problems. You know, they've got windmills all over the place. They're going to have to start using other methods because their energy is out of control. Talking about in the UK is out of control. And he's got that problem. He's got a big immigration problem. As you know, and he's got a big energy problem. And we talk about he's a good man. Prime Minister is a good man.

Reporter: Had a chance to be able to speak. I haven't spoken this way. We've spoken to I mean it's let's hear. Yeah. Oh, President Zelensky, about your plan.

President Trump: I've spoken with that people. We have a plan. That's, horrible. What's happening? It's a war that should have never happened. It would have never happened if Vice President. And it's a shame. And I thought they should have acted quicker. But it's a cold winter. And a lot of the, a lot of the. You talk about utilities, but a lot of the big, energy producing plants have been under attack, to put it mildly, to put it nicely. Yeah. We have, a way of getting peace. We think we have a way of getting peace. He's going to have to approve it. So sad. So many people, you know, last month, they lost 25,000 soldiers. This is something. We haven't seen anything like this since the Second World War. And they're averaging 6 or 7000 a week between the two of them dead soldiers. And it goes on and on. And, I think they're getting reasonably close, but, it's I don't want to predict. I would have said that would have been one of my early ones. I did eight piece deals of countries, including in India, Pakistan. And, you could even go in fact, they're coming here in a week or two., go to the Congo and Rwanda. That was 110 million people dead and we work something out on that. But so many. And the one I thought would have been for me, because I have a very good relationship with President Bush, I thought that would have been maybe quicker, but it's it does take two to tango.

President Trump: And now,, you see all the death and, you know, it doesn't affect us other than the fact that we don't want to see all those people that really is on the other side of the ocean., to war. That should have never happened. Did it happened? I blame the person. Also sitting right behind this desk. This is a war that should have never happened, and it wouldn't have happened if I were president. But we're trying to save a lot of lives they're losing they're losing 25. Think of that 25,000 lives over the last short period of time. That's Ukrainian and Russian and and shame what happened.

Jacqui Heinrich: Can I ask the mayor elect about a House resolution just passed overwhelmingly to condemn socialism, including with 86 Democrats, House dem leadership and the minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries, despite his endorsement of you. What's your reaction to that?

Zohran Mamdani: I have to be honest with you, I focused very little on resolutions. Frankly, I've been.

Jacqui Heinrich: Focusing on socialism.

Zohran Mamdani: I understand, I think the focus is on the work at hand. I can tell you I am someone who is a democratic socialist. I've been very open about that, and I know there might be differences about ideology, but the place of agreement is the work that needs to be done to make New York City affordable. That's what I look forward to.

Jacqui Heinrich: And I want to clarify in your answer, since you've announced that he asked about your comment, calling the president a fascist, and your answer was with President Trump. And I have been clear about our positions and our views. Are you affirming that you think President Trump is a fascist?

Zohran Mamdani: I've spoken about --

President Trump: That's okay. You can just say yes.

Zohran Mamdani: Okay, all right.

President Trump: It's easier. It's it's easier than explaining it. I don't mind.

Jacqui Heinrich: I want to ask you also, about this Ukraine plan. Yeah. President Zelensky said today that his country would risk either giving up a partner or giving up his dignity. There's been criticism that this deal, even.

President Trump: He doesn't like it.

Jacqui Heinrich: It's unclear.

Jacqui Heinrich: He was sort of -- He'll have to like it. And if he doesn't like it, then, you know, they should just keep fighting. [15:51:04][3.4]

Jacqui Heinrich: I guess the suggestion that you made, though, was that if he doesn't accept it, that the U.S. would pull back its support for Ukraine.

President Trump: Well, there's some point he's going to have to accept something and he hasn't accepted, you remember, right, in the Oval Office not so long ago, I said, you don't have the cards. Don't forget, I inherited this war. I would have never this war never would have happened. I inherited this war. And I thought he should have made a deal a year ago. Two years ago. The ultimate deal would have been if it never started. That would have been a good deal. That could have been done, too. If you had the right president, but you didn't have the right president.

Reporter: Mr. president, the president, Mr. President, relative living is something that you and Mr. London seem to agree on. Right. Democrats have run New York City for a long time. Mr. Montgomery. All right. Do you see Democrat policy specifically as being a problem? And I think that the question that motivated.

Zohran Mamdani: Look, I think that there are many things in our city where we have to own the responsibility of it, things that existed long before the president was the president.

Zohran Mamdani: And those are also part of the message of our campaign was to take on a broken politics of the past. And I ran against a number of candidates who represented different versions of that past. And what we found time and again is that working people were left behind in the politics of our city. And what we're looking to do is put those people right back at the heart of our politics so that we don't have a situation where we're in the wealthiest city in the history of the world, and yet 1 in 5 can't even afford $2.90 for a metro card.

Reporter:Mr. president,.

President Trump: You know, we had some interesting conversation and some of his ideas really are the same ideas that I have. But a big thing on cost, you know, the new word is affordability. Another word is just groceries. And it's sort of an old fashioned word, but it's it's very accurate. And they're coming down and they're coming down. They were, you know, we had both of us. We had the highest inflation in the history of our country the last four years under the Biden administration. And we've got inflation down now to a normal number. It's going to go even a little bit lower than that. Katie, do you have something.

Reporter: In the book that much, just comes off and talks about, you know, city, covered by international, all international,, a lot of talk about the US Constitution. What is your response to that?

President Trump: Well, I don't know what you referring to in terms it could be covered by international, local law. It's covered by a lot of laws and, but, it's covered by U.S. law. Are you referring to anything in particular?

President Trump: You just said that they're a city of endorsements and enforces international foreign you got at odds with, you know, I don't know. Would you want to have you going to respond?

Zohran Mamdani: Yeah. I think what I've shared with the president is our desire to not only follow the laws of our own city laws to protect New Yorkers, but also a desire for consistency in our politics across the board. And that's something that we've talked about and something that I know many New Yorkers want. We discussed Ice and New York City, and I spoke about how the laws that we have in New York City allow for New York City government to speak to the federal administration for about 170 serious crimes. The concerns that many New Yorkers have around the enforcement of immigration laws on New Yorkers across the five boroughs. And most recently, we're talking about a mother and her two children and how this has very little to do with what that is.

President Trump: What we did is we discussed crime more than ice, per se. We discussed crime. And he doesn't want to see crime, and I don't want to see crime. And I have very little doubt that we're not going to get a law on that issue. He wants, and he said some things that were very interesting, very interesting is the housing construction. And he wants to see houses go up. He wants to see a lot of houses created, a lot of apartments built, etc.. And you know, I, we actually, people would be shocked, but I want to see the same thing for the entice testers. Jack.

Reporter: I want, I want to know one of the, policies as well that, Mayor Montgomery talked a number of times about on the campaign was shifting the tax burden for property taxes from what he called minority communities to white based communities and putting more taxes on white people. I also noticed that in your acceptance speech, you didn't mention color, didn't mention anything about America, or Christians or white people in general. And so I didn't know if that was one of the policies that you guys have spoken about.

Zohran Mamdani: We focused on affordability. We focused on the cost of living crisis. What I will say is that I am very much interested in property tax reform, because what we see right now in New York City is a system that is so inequitable that it can't even stand up in court. And the president and I spoke about the importance of not only building more housing, but also making sure that regulation of housing is something that is manageable to actually get through, and not the cause of yet another wait that we see here.

Reporter: Continuing this idea of race based properties, I know.

Zohran Mamdani: To be very clear what you said. You know, the the, the use of the term was a description of neighborhoods, not a description of intent.

Reporter: So you intend to tax the way your neighbor?

Zohran Mamdani: No. We intend to create a fair property tax system because we want a New York City that is not only fair and equitable, but also one that every year can afford.

Reporter: This city is focused. Blaze got this issue of protesters just targeted a synagogue in New York. I want you concerned about Jewish New Yorkers. You are welcome. And safe in the city. And President Trump, if you threaten to cut off federal funding to New York City, what policies would promised you to do that? Would that be city run? First resort? Is something else.

President Trump: Well, I think if we didn't get along, whether it's cut off or just make it a little bit difficult or not give as much we want to see. I use the term we don't want good money going after bad. And we just, we don't want that to happen. I don't think that's going to happen. I did say that, you know, subject to what policies are being said. We had a meeting today that actually surprised me. He wants to see no crime. He wants to see housing being built. He wants to see rents coming down. All things that I agree with that we may disagree how we get there, the rent coming down. I think, one of the one of the things I really gleaned very, very much, today he'd like to see him come down ideally by building a lot of additional housing. That's the ultimate way he agrees with that, and so do I. But if I read the newspapers in the stories that aren't here, I don't hear that. But I hear I heard him say it today, and I think that's a very positive step. No, I don't expect I expect to be helping him, not hurting him a big help because I want New York City to be great. Look, I love New York City is where I come from. I spent a lot of years there. Now, right here, we took a big setback with a mayor that we had named de Blasio. I thought it was a tremendous setback for the city. I think this mayor could do some things that are going to be really great, because this president, trust me on this city.

Reporter: Okay, how about you? You go ahead. People's lives billionaire. You've got different address nowadays. You used to I used to call New York City home. Would you feel comfortable living in New York City under a lockdown?

President Trump: Yeah, I would, I really, especially after the meeting. Absolutely.

Reporter: What makes you comfortable?

President Trump: We agree on a lot more than I would have thought. I think he's. I want him to do a great job, and we'll help him do a great job. You know, he may have different views, but in many ways, you know, we were discussing when Bernie Sanders was out of the race. I picked up a lot of his votes and people had no idea because he was strong on not getting ripped off and trade and a of things that I've practiced and, and been very successful on, tariffs, a lot of things Bernie Sanders and I agreed on much more than people thought. And when he was, put out of the race, I think quite unfairly, if you want to know the truth, many of the Bernie Sanders voters voted for me, and I felt very comfortable, frankly, in seeing that and saying that. And, you know, just turned out to be a a statistical truth. But, now I feel very comfortable. I would be I would feel very, very comfortable being in New York. And I think much more so after the meeting. Yes.

Jacqui Heinrich: Listen, I have a question for you, but a very good one, please. Why did you fly here? Aren't trains greener? [15:59:22][5.3]

Zohran Mamdani: At least every form of transit. And I want to make sure that they're all affordable in New York City. And that's why making busses fast and free is a centerpiece of our campaign.

President Trump: No, but if he flew that's a lot quicker to, you know, I mean, he's he's working very hard for him to be. That's a long that's a very that's a very long drive. I'll stick up for you. The plane takes you 30 minutes and driving. Taxi, I was president.

Jacqui Heinrich: I was wondering if you could clear up, some confusion around a Washington Post report. There was this explosive report that the Coast Guard is no longer going to characterize swastikas and uses as hate symbols. DHS called that a lie and fake news. Can you clear up?

President Trump: I don't know anything about it. When? When was this written?

Jacqui Heinrich: Yesterday.

President Trump: Well, look, the Coast Guard's an incredible group of people I know very well. We just ordered a lot of new Coast Guard cutters. Beautiful. The most magnificent ship that looked like yachts with lots of guns on them. So, I don't know. I haven't seen any report like that, but certainly we want them to remain a great force, and they are.

Reporter: And you did a piece in all the nine months? Yes. I don't do it. I would like to ask Mr. Monday, if you have accused the U.S. government of committing genocide in Gaza, why President Trump is working on this. Why? You know why that? [16:00:39][11.3]

Zohran Mamdani: I've spoken about the Israeli government committing genocide, and I've spoken about our government funding it. And I shared with the president in our meeting about the concern that many New Yorkers have of wanting their tax dollars to go towards the benefit of New Yorkers and their ability to afford basic dignity. And what we see right now is we're in the ninth consecutive year of more than 100,000 school children being homeless in our city. And there's a desperate need not only for the following of human rights, but also the following through on the promises we've made New Yorkers. And I appreciated the meeting we had and the work that we can do.

Reporter: I agree that President Trump didn't go at this and work hard to make the peace, because he worked hard to do the peace in the Mideast and everywhere. But do you agree with that?

Zohran Mamdani: I appreciate all efforts towards peace. And I shared with President Trump that when I spoke to Trump voters on Hillside Avenue, including one of whom was a pharmacist, that spoke about how President Trump's father actually went to that pharmacy not too far from Jamaica, states that people were tired of seeing our tax dollars fund endless wars. And I also believe that we have to follow through on the international human rights. And I know that still today, those are being violated. And that continues to be work that has to be done. No matter where we're speaking of. Mr. Vice President. tr

Reporter: Thank you, Mr. President. Do you view the mayor elect as the true leader of the Democrat Party? And do you think that he was to be a, as you know, have to follow his lead?

President Trump: Well, look, I hope they have great leaders. This is a man that right now I think he's focused in New York City, I really think he has a chance to do a great job. We're going to help him. But I really think he has a chance to do a great job. But I'll let us know that you consider yourself the leader of the Democrats. I think it's more appropriate for him.

Zohran Mamdani: I consider myself the next mayor of New York City, and I keep my horizons firmly on New York City. And I appreciate the meeting with the president, which focused, again on the five boroughs and whether New Yorkers could afford to live there.

President Trump: By the way, being the mayor of New York City is a big deal. I always said, you know, one of the things I would love to be someday is the mayor of New York City. Being the mayor of New York, and especially now because I think you're at a really a turning point, one way or the other. It could go great, or it could go in a different direction. And I think you really have a chance to make it great.

Reporter: I appreciate Mr.. The person you said you love new York city, Mr.. Muldowney. Does new York City well, President Trump.

Zohran Mamdani: New York City loves a future that is affordable.

Zohran Mamdani: And I can tell you that there were more New Yorkers who voted for president Trump in the most recent presidential election because of that focus on cost of living. And I'm looking forward to working together to deliver on that affordability agenda that a lot of. [16:03:06][10.6]

President Trump: I got a lot of votes. One more go ahead and 1 or 2 more good. I tell you, the press You know, I've had a lot of meetings with the heads of Major countries. Nobody cared. This meeting that you people have gone, you know, outside, you have hundreds of people waiting. This is just a small little group. For some reason, the press has found this to be a very interesting meeting. The biggest people in the world, they come over from countries nobody cares. But they did care about this meeting. And it was a great meeting. Go ahead. Yeah. Mr. president, I was going to ask exactly that. [16:03:39][33.7]

Zohran Mamdani: Why do you think there's so much more, you know, so much excitement around this?

President Trump: Because I think he's different. All right? I think he's different. And that can be in a very positive way. But I think he's different than, you know, your typical guy runs, who wins, becomes mayor. Maybe. And nothing exciting because he has a chance to really do something great for New York. New York is at a very critical point, and he does need the help of the federal government to really succeed. And we're going to be helping them. But, he's different than, you know, your average candidate. He came out of nowhere. I'd said he has a great campaign manager standing over there., he came out of he came out of nowhere. Would you start off at 1 or 2? And then I watched. I said, who is this guy? He was at one and it was a three that it was it five. That was it. Nine. And he went up to 17. I said, let's get a little bit of trust there. And then all of a sudden he wins a primary that nobody expected. He was going to win. It's a great a great trip. And that's an amazing thing that he did.

Zohran Mamdani: But and I'll just I'll just add I'm sorry. I'll just add one thing to to what the president said is one thing I also appreciated is in, in our meeting to to appreciate a portrait of FDR and the incredible work that was done with the New Deal, and also in thinking about what it can look like when the federal government and New York City government work together to deliver on affordability. It can be transformative.

President Trump: You know, we have a great portrait of FDR that I found in the vaults that was missing for years. I found it and I put it up. He, a Democrat, to the best of my knowledge, she's a Democrat. And when the mayor saw that portrait, he said, sir, do you mind if I have a picture taken by that point? It's an amazing portrait. Picture comes out, but it's an amazing portrait in the cabinet room. So he's a big fan of the New Deal, I guess. And of FDR, yes.

Jacqui Heinrich: Thank you, Mr. President. You said that you both spoke about crime.

President Trump: Yeah.

Jacqui Heinrich: There are many police officers that come off the rolls at the end of this year in New York City. Are you going to allow those police to be replaced with police officers? Actual cops? And are you going to require that that happens? Will there be some consequences?

President Trump: Well, I hope it happens. But again, that's going to be ultimately the mayor's decision.

Jacqui Heinrich: What's your answer.

Zohran Mamdani: Is that I look forward to delivering public safety with the NYPD. And I've said over the course of our campaign that we have the number of police officers today. They are the ones.

Jacqui Heinrich: What's that number?

Zohran Mamdani: Hat's budgeted about 35,000 head count. And I think the key thing is that we have to make it easier for police to focus on police work, not ask them to respond to 200,000 mental health calls a year.

Jacqui Heinrich: So is that a reduction from what you're at right now? Are you committing to maintaining the same level of cops?

Zohran Mamdani: I've, I've committed over the course of the campaign to maintain the 35,000. That's the headcount that we have through the campaign.

Jacqui Heinrich: And not replace them with caseworkers, social workers.

Zohran Mamdani: No, I've said that's the headcount that we want. What we need to do is make sure they can focus on serious crime.

President Trump: And he just retained a great police commissioner, I believe. Right.

Zohran Mamdani: Yes we did. Commissioner Tisch.

President Trump: If the newspapers are correct.

Zohran Mamdani: That one they're correct about.

President Trump:He he retained I think somebody that is a good friend of some of the people in my family, Ivanka, and they say she's really good, really competent, and he just retained her. So that's a good sign.

Reporter: This is how I see you see the changes you bring out in the future. Do you think you'll have more to do with us?

President Trump: There will be topics that we disagree on. I think we'll probably come to a conclusion and, ultimately, he'll convince me or I'll convince him. You know, it's for the good of New York. Ultimately, it's for the good of New York. I don't care about affiliations or parties or anything else. I want to see if this city could be unbelieve a bull. If he could be a spectacular success, I'd be very happy to have me for the.

Reporter: So, do you think you'll meet again in the future?

President Trump: I think we will. I think we will. I hope we do. And I enjoyed the mayor. We had a great meeting.

Reporter: Please, Mr. President, I look at a list of five has campaigned multiple times by calling zero. I'm. I'm dying a jihadist. Do you think you're sitting next to a jihadist right now in the Oval Office?

President Trump: No, I know, but, she's out there campaigning and,, you know, you say things sometimes in a campaign. Isn't that she's a very capable person, but, you really have to ask her about that. But I don't particularly. I think I met with a I, I met with a man who's a very rational person. I met with a man who wants to really wants to see New York be great again. And I can say again, because New York was great, you know, when I came down to Washington initially, the city was so hot and was doing great. We were having some telltale signs of problems. We had a mayor that was not doing a great job, but still it was moving along. And, it went bad. It really went, you know, pretty bad. And he can I think it's been at lower points, but it went pretty bad. I think he can bring it back. Now the question is we bring it back all the way. Will he bring it back greater than ever before. Which is I guarantee that's his wish. I think he wants to make it greater than ever before. And if he can we'll be out there Cheering. I'll be cheering for him okay. Thank you very much everyone. I thank you about that.

Zohran Mamdani: Thank you very much.

Zohran Mamdani: I know I, I care very deeply about Jewish safety and I look forward to rooting out anti-Semitism across the five boroughs and protecting Jewish New Yorkers. And every New Yorker called City of Don't.

Zohran Mamdani: Thank you.

Zohran Mamdani: Thank you. Hillary. Appreciate you. There you all right?

