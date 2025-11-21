What we know about Friday’s Trump-Mamdani meeting

The Brief President Trump and NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will meet Friday in their first face-to-face since Mamdani’s election win. They plan to discuss the city’s affordability crisis, public safety, and economic security amid sharp political differences. Mamdani says he’s not worried about a political trap and intends to focus on solutions to making New York City more affordable.



A long-awaited meeting between President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is expected on Friday in Washington.

It’s the first face-to-face between the two polar politicians since Mamdani’s election victory.

Trump and Mamdani meeting on Friday

What we know:

Trump said Wednesday on social media that the sit-down would take place in the Oval Office.

The two are expected to discuss the city’s affordability crisis, public safety, and economic security.

What they're saying:

Mamdani said Thursday that he’s "not concerned" his upcoming meeting with Trump could be a political trap, vowing instead to center the meeting on how they could work to make the city more affordable.

At a news conference outside New York City Hall, the 34-year-old democratic socialist said he hopes to "share the facts about the affordability crisis in the city" while waving off the idea that the president could use the meeting to embarrass him.

"I have many disagreements with the president, and I believe that we should be relentless and pursue all avenues and all meetings that can make our city affordable for every single New Yorker," he said.

What we don't know:

It’s still not known what time the meeting will take place or whether it will be open to the press.

Mamdani wins mayoral race

The backstory:

Earlier this month, Mamdani won a stunning victory in New York City's mayoral race with a campaign heavily focused on the city's affordability crisis, promising to turn the power of government toward helping the working class while also fighting back against a hostile Trump administration.

Trump has railed against Mamdani for months, warning that his hometown would slide into chaos under the young progressive's leadership and suggested he would withhold federal money from the city if Mamdani won.

Mamdani will take office as mayor next year, succeeding current Mayor Eric Adams, who has been traveling abroad and posted a picture on X Thursday morning of himself alongside an Uzbek official.