Trump agrees to meet with Mamdani: Details

The Brief President Trump has agreed to meet New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21, to discuss public safety, economic security, and the city’s affordability crisis. The meeting comes a day after Mamdani announced he will keep Jessica Tisch as NYPD Commissioner, praising her record on reducing crime and fighting corruption. Mamdani’s spokesperson said the talks will focus on the affordability agenda supported by over one million voters, marking an early test of cooperation between the incoming mayor and the president.



President Donald Trump has agreed to meet with Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House on Friday, November 21, to discuss New York City’s affordability crisis, according to a statement from the president.

What we know:

Trump announced the meeting on social media, writing: "Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran ‘Kwame’ Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow!"

A spokesperson for the mayor-elect, Dora Pekec, confirmed the plans, saying:

"As is customary for an incoming mayoral administration, the Mayor-elect plans to meet with the President in Washington to discuss public safety, economic security, and the affordability agenda that over one million New Yorkers voted for just two weeks ago."

RELATED:

A shift in tone between Mamdani and Trump

The Oval Office meeting marks a striking change in tone between Mamdani and Trump, who frequently clashed during the campaign. Trump had branded Mamdani a "communist" and "threat to democracy," while Mamdani has criticized federal policies he says worsen affordability for New Yorkers.

Despite the political friction, both sides have recently signaled a willingness to work together. Mamdani said earlier this week that he plans to use the meeting to advocate for policies that lower living costs in the city.

"We are seeing actions from Washington that are leading to the exact opposite effect for New Yorkers," Mamdani said. "I will go to make the case to the president, and to anyone, frankly, that these are the kinds of things we need to change."

NYC affordability crisis

Residential apartment buildings are seen in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Mamdani’s proposed tax increases on millionaires and corporations continue to face scrutiny from business and law enforcement leaders.

At a WABC Radio roundtable hosted by billionaire John Catsimatidis, participants including former Governor David Paterson, former NYPD Chief of Department John Chell, and Partnership for New York City CEO Kathryn Wylde debated how the policies could reshape the city’s economy.

Wylde warned that raising taxes could "increase the affordability problem" if not balanced with adequate federal aid, noting that about one-third of the state budget depends on federal funding.

Mamdani vs Trump

Why you should care:

The Nov. 21 meeting will mark the first face-to-face between Trump and Mamdani, representing both a symbolic and substantive test for the city’s incoming administration.

For Trump, it offers a chance to project cooperation with a city he has often criticized. For Mamdani, it’s an opportunity to fulfill a campaign promise to engage with political opponents while advancing his affordability agenda.

With key appointments made and tensions easing, the meeting could set the tone for how City Hall and the White House navigate New York’s next chapter, starting with a rare conversation in the Oval Office.