Mamdani plans meeting with Trump to discuss NYC affordability

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani says he plans to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss New York City’s affordability crisis — a notable shift following months of political attacks between the two.

What we know:

Mamdani confirmed that his team reached out to the White House over the weekend to arrange the meeting, which President Trump told reporters he has agreed to. The president said he wants "to see everything work out well for New York," signaling a softer tone after previously calling Mamdani a "communist" and a "threat to democracy" during the campaign.

The mayor-elect, who spent the day serving meals at a food pantry in the Bronx, said both he and the president campaigned on promises to lower living costs for Americans, though he argued that current federal policies have had the opposite effect in New York.

"The president ran a campaign where he spoke about delivering cheaper groceries and reducing the cost of living," Mamdani said. "We are seeing his actions and that of his administration leading to the exact opposite effect for New Yorkers. I will go to make the case to the president — and to anyone, frankly — that these are the kinds of things we need to change."

Mamdani added that the planned meeting fulfills his campaign promise to engage with "anyone and everyone" on issues of affordability.

Mamdani's proposed tax hikes

The mayor-elect’s proposed tax hikes on millionaires and corporations were the focus of a Monday roundtable hosted by billionaire John Catsimatidis at WABC Radio headquarters. The discussion included former NYPD Chief of Department John Chell, former Governor David Paterson, and business leader Kathryn Wylde, among others.

Many at the table voiced skepticism about Mamdani’s economic agenda. Chell warned that certain reforms could worsen police staffing shortages if wages don’t rise. Others argued that increasing taxes on the wealthy and corporations could drive away investment and make it harder for businesses to stay competitive.

Wylde, president and CEO of the Partnership for New York City, offered a more measured view, urging patience until federal funding decisions are clearer.

"All of us recognize that additional government spending and raising taxes just increases the affordability problem in New York," Wylde said. "But I don’t think we can talk intelligently about tax issues at the local level until we understand what Washington is going to do for us."

Catsimatidis, who frequently speaks with the president, said he is helping facilitate the meeting between Mamdani and Trump.

New York's affordability crisis

The debate over affordability comes as Governor Kathy Hochul weighs potential corporate tax increases to balance the state budget. With roughly one-third of New York’s budget dependent on federal funds, business leaders say the upcoming Mamdani–Trump meeting could play a key role in shaping how the city and state navigate fiscal challenges ahead.

If finalized, the meeting would mark a rare collaboration between two leaders with sharply different ideologies, and could set the tone for how New York City tackles its deepening affordability crisis in the months ahead.